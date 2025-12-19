Urbanica Debuts Next Generation Standing Desks Inspired by Movement Science for Improved Daily Energy and Focus

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanica Furniture introduced a new generation of standing desks created with insights from movement science to help workers improve daily energy, posture, and focus. The upgraded designs support smooth transitions between sitting and standing, encouraging healthier work routines in home offices and hybrid workspaces.

The new desks feature faster lift motors, wider height ranges, improved stability, and expanded accessory compatibility. Each detail was developed to promote natural movement throughout the day and reduce the strain linked to long periods of sitting.

Urbanica designed the lineup for remote professionals, creative teams, and growing businesses that want reliable ergonomic furniture built for long-term use. The desks pair with Urbanica accessories such as clamp-on power, ergonomic arms, cable management tools, and task lighting.

The next generation standing desks are now available at UrbanicaFurniture.com with free shipping and multiple size and finish options.

