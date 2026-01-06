URBANICA Debuts Easy Install Monitor Arm and Laptop Stands for Compact Workspaces

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URBANICA Furniture today announced the launch of new compact workspace accessories designed to help remote and hybrid workers build a cleaner, more ergonomic setup without adding bulk. The lineup includes the URBANICA Ergonomic Arm, plus two laptop elevation options (Laptop Stand and Adjustable Laptop Stand) that raise devices to a more comfortable viewing height while keeping desk space usable in small rooms, shared offices, and apartment work corners.

As workstations shrink and screens multiply, “good posture” often turns into “good luck.” A monitor arm is an adjustable mount that raises and positions a display so the top of the screen can sit closer to eye level, helping reduce the hunch that commonly shows up when a monitor sits too low. Laptop stands solve a similar issue by lifting the laptop screen, especially when paired with an external keyboard and mouse.

URBANICA’s new accessories are designed for people who want the practical benefits of a more ergonomic setup, plus a workspace that still looks intentional on camera and in real life.

What’s launching

Ergonomic Arm (monitor arm)

Built for flexible screen positioning in daily work, the URBANICA Ergonomic Arm is designed to adjust to different users, tasks, and seating styles, supporting long desk sessions and posture focused setups. The arm features an easy installation approach and ships with a quick assembly guide.

Laptop Stand (fixed elevation)

A minimalist stand that lifts a laptop to a consistent working height with a simple, modern footprint.

Adjustable Laptop Stand (height range support)

A more configurable option designed to help users dial in a comfortable screen height across different chairs, desks, and work styles.

Together, the three options let users match their setup to how they actually work: one primary monitor on an arm, a laptop lifted as a secondary display, or a laptop only workflow that still avoids the “screen on the desk” posture trap.

Why this matters for compact workspaces

Compact workspaces create a specific problem: every upgrade competes with your usable surface area. Workers often want better ergonomics but cannot sacrifice the few square feet they have. URBANICA designed this accessory trio around three constraints common to small setups:

Vertical space is available when horizontal space is not

Lifting screens frees room for notebooks, docking gear, and daily tools. Setups change throughout the day

A shared desk, a kitchen table, or a small office corner often needs quick reconfiguration. The workspace is part of the home

In many homes, the “office” is visible. Accessories need to look like they belong.



Key specs at a glance

URBANICA Ergonomic Arm

Material: Aluminum

Product weight: 8 lb

Warranty: 3 years



URBANICA Laptop Stand

Material: Anodized aluminum

Dimensions: 10 in W x 9.5 in D x 5.8 in H

Product weight: 2 lb

Warranty: 1 year

URBANICA Adjustable Laptop Stand

Materials: Anodized aluminum with MDF surface

Dimensions: 13.5 in W x 9.5 in D x 2 in to 7 in H

Product weight: 3 lb

Warranty: 3 years

Designed for real work, not just a product page

URBANICA’s approach to desk accessories is grounded in a simple idea: people do their best work when their setup does not fight them. These accessories focus on screen height, comfort, and clean layout, while keeping the buying decision straightforward for customers who are trying to upgrade a workspace quickly.

“Small space does not mean small ambition,” said a spokesperson for URBANICA Furniture. “We built these accessories for the way people work now, moving between tasks, meetings, and focused time, often in compact spaces that still need to feel calm and organized.”

Availability

The URBANICA monitor and laptop accessories are available now:

Monitor and laptop stand collection: https://urbanicafurniture.com/collections/monitor-and-laptop-stand

Ergonomic Arm (monitor arm): https://urbanicafurniture.com/products/ergonomic-arm

FAQ for shoppers and editors

What is the difference between a monitor arm and a laptop stand?

A monitor arm mounts and positions an external monitor, while a laptop stand elevates a laptop. Many compact workspaces use both: a monitor on an arm as the main screen, and a laptop on a stand as a second screen.

Do I need anything else to use a laptop stand effectively?

For long sessions, many users pair a raised laptop with an external keyboard and mouse to keep hands and shoulders in a more neutral position.

Which laptop stand should I choose?

Choose the Laptop Stand if you want a fixed, minimalist lift. Choose the Adjustable Laptop Stand if you want more control over height based on your chair, desk, or posture preferences.

Is the monitor arm difficult to set up?

The Ergonomic Arm is designed for easy installation and includes a quick assembly guide.

About URBANICA Furniture

URBANICA Furniture creates ergonomic office furniture and workspace essentials designed for comfort, modern aesthetics, and everyday durability. The company’s product line spans chairs, desks, tables, and accessories built to support the evolving needs of home offices, teams, and flexible work environments.

Media Contact

URBANICA Furniture

Hello@urbanicafurniture.com

888-350-9545

https://urbanicafurniture.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/urbanicafurniture

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/urbanicafurniture/

Twitter: https://x.com/urbanica_us

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/urbanicafurniture/



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8168b679-9987-4aae-b031-9feaa8445751

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e80d9a3-5732-4666-b16d-0d49a933a19c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7a02263-3ab8-41e3-8262-54d714900db9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a90a8bd4-e0e2-4500-afe3-39e75f7bece4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c076560-3c76-469f-8f97-9de635dd9906

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8248d7b1-d822-4ef5-a6b9-221aed5535bb