URBANICA Furniture Launches Wellness First Chair Collection Designed to Reduce Fatigue in Long Home Office Workdays

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URBANICA Furniture today announced the launch of its new Wellness First Chair Collection, a research-backed line of ergonomic seating created to address fatigue, discomfort, and performance loss that many home office workers experience during long workdays. The collection is designed for modern professionals who want healthier work routines, improved posture, and better long-term comfort.

Responding to a Growing Health Priority Among Home Office Workers

Interest in workplace wellness has risen across search engines and consumer behavior tracking. More workers are asking for solutions that reduce back strain, improve circulation, and support healthier sitting habits. URBANICA developed the Wellness First Chair Collection to meet this shift by integrating advanced ergonomic engineering, sustainable materials, and durable construction in each model.

The new collection includes enhanced versions of well-known URBANICA designs such as the Novo Chair, the Muse Chair, the Onyx Chair, and the Seashell Chair, each upgraded with comfort features rooted in movement science and long-hour support.

According to data from the URBANICA product team, many users spend six to nine hours per day in seated positions during hybrid or remote work routines. The Wellness First Chair Collection aims to counteract the effects of long-term sitting by promoting natural posture alignment and reducing muscle tension throughout the workday.

Design Rooted in Performance, Comfort, and Sustainable Materials

Each chair in the Wellness First Collection builds upon URBANICA’s well-established ergonomic foundations while adding purposeful wellness-driven improvements. These upgrades include:

Nine points of posture optimization available on select models to support natural spine alignment

available on select models to support natural spine alignment Breathable mesh materials that regulate temperature and prevent heat buildup during long sessions

that regulate temperature and prevent heat buildup during long sessions Precision adjustable lumbar support for workers who experience lower back strain

for workers who experience lower back strain Sustainably sourced materials that align with URBANICA’s mission of low impact manufacturing

that align with URBANICA’s mission of low impact manufacturing Lightweight, high strength frames that support posture stability without restricting movement

that support posture stability without restricting movement Greenguard certified finishes to promote healthier indoor air quality





These features were developed with extensive customer feedback collected from URBANICA’s Design My Office program and its trade community of interior designers, wellness coordinators, and workspace planners.

A Science-Based Approach to Reducing Workday Fatigue

The Wellness First Chair Collection incorporates insights from published research on ergonomics, movement, and musculoskeletal health. Each model encourages micro-adjustments, improved circulation, and varied sitting positions. The goal is to help workers avoid the fatigue and stiffness commonly experienced in static office setups, especially in home offices that may not have been designed with wellness in mind.

URBANICA’s design team focused on three core outcomes during development:

Reduced fatigue levels through balanced lumbar and upper back support Enhanced comfort during extended sessions without sacrificing professional posture Improved energy and focus by allowing natural movement throughout the day





URBANICA aims to support health-conscious professionals, hybrid employees, remote freelancers, and small business teams who want reliable seating that adapts to long work hours.

Aligned With the Next Era of Home Office and Hybrid Work

Hybrid work continues to shape global office culture. As businesses shift from temporary setups to long-term solutions, demand for ergonomically sound furniture has increased across search engines, review sites, and consumer forums. URBANICA’s Wellness First Chair Collection offers a practical solution to this evolving demand by providing seating that is intentionally designed for both home and office environments.

These models are complemented by URBANICA’s full suite of ergonomic furniture, including height adjustable desks, compact workspace solutions, integrated power modules, and organizational accessories. Customers can also explore layout guidance through the company’s Design My Office program, which offers tailored support for team and individual workspaces.

Quotes From URBANICA Leadership

“Workers are now prioritizing health, comfort, and long-term well-being in their office setups. The Wellness First Chair Collection reflects the needs of modern professionals who want reliable support during extended workdays,” said an URBANICA product specialist involved in the development of the collection.

“Every chair in this collection is built with precision, sustainability, and long-term durability. We want customers to feel the difference in daily comfort and productivity.”

Availability and Shipping

The new Wellness First Chair Collection is available at urbanicafurniture.com. All chairs ship free within the United States and typically leave the warehouse within one to three business days. Each model includes assembly guides, video instructions, and industry-leading warranties.

Customers can personalize their setup using compatible add-ons including headrests, ergonomic arms, power modules, and cable management tools.

About URBANICA Furniture

URBANICA Furniture is a family-owned furniture brand with more than three decades of experience in product design, sustainable manufacturing, and workspace innovation. The company specializes in ergonomic chairs, sit-stand desks, organizational accessories, and design-forward workspace solutions for home offices, hybrid work environments, and team settings. URBANICA prioritizes comfort, sustainability, fast shipping, and simplified customer experiences across all product categories.

