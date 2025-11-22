URBANICA Introduces “Move Naturally” Collection to Inspire Healthier, More Dynamic Workspaces

LAUDERHILL, Fla., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URBANICA has launched its Move Naturally Collection, a new portfolio of ergonomic chairs, flexible desks, and workspace accessories crafted to bring motion and balance back to modern work life. The collection embodies URBANICA’s mission to design furniture that enhances focus, posture, and wellbeing through natural movement.

“Movement is the foundation of comfort,” said URBANICA. “When furniture responds to the body, work feels lighter, healthier, and more human.”

Built for Motion, Designed for Comfort

The Move Naturally Collection promotes subtle movement through adjustable seating and smooth sit-to-stand transitions. Each piece encourages posture variety, helping reduce fatigue while maintaining steady energy throughout the day.

Ergonomic Seating for Every Workspace

The collection features URBANICA’s leading chairs:

NOVO Chair — Breathable, multi-adjustable, and certified for long-hour support.

— Breathable, multi-adjustable, and certified for long-hour support. MUSE Chair — Modern and flexible, blending comfort and minimalist design.

— Modern and flexible, blending comfort and minimalist design. SEASHELL Chair — Lightweight and dependable for daily use.

— Lightweight and dependable for daily use. ONYX Chair — Affordable premium comfort with dynamic ergonomics and 4D armrests.

Every model supports continuous micro-movements that keep the body aligned and the mind alert.

Adaptive Desks and Intelligent Accessories

URBANICA’s Standing Desk, Mini Standing Desk, and Two-Person Standing Desk allow effortless height transitions. Optional integrations like In-Desk Power Modules, Clamp-On Desk Power, and Cable Management Systems maintain clear, functional work zones.

Complementary pieces including the Ergonomic Arm, Filing Cabinet, Spine Cable Management, and eco-crafted Alumina and Shore Lamps complete an ecosystem built for flexibility and visual balance.

Sustainability in Motion

Each product follows URBANICA’s eco-adaptive philosophy, using FSC-certified wood, recycled aluminum, and low-emission finishes. Packaging is minimized, and every purchase supports mangrove reforestation in Africa.

“Sustainability is a design principle, not an afterthought,” said URBANICA. “Our furniture evolves with people and endures with purpose.”

About URBANICA

URBANICA is a family-owned ergonomic furniture company based in Lauderhill, Florida. With over three decades of craftsmanship, it creates modular, sustainable workspace solutions that combine design, comfort, and environmental responsibility. Each purchase supports the brand’s tree-planting initiative, reinforcing its commitment to restorative design.

Media Contact

URBANICA Furniture

Email: Hello@urbanicafurniture.com

Phone: 888-350-9545

Location: Lauderhill, FL

Website: https://urbanicafurniture.com

