URBANICA Introduces “Move Naturally” Collection to Inspire Healthier, More Dynamic Workspaces

LAUDERHILL, Fla., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URBANICA has launched its Move Naturally Collection, a new portfolio of ergonomic chairs, flexible desks, and workspace accessories crafted to bring motion and balance back to modern work life. The collection embodies URBANICA’s mission to design furniture that enhances focus, posture, and wellbeing through natural movement.
“Movement is the foundation of comfort,” said URBANICA. “When furniture responds to the body, work feels lighter, healthier, and more human.”
Built for Motion, Designed for Comfort
The Move Naturally Collection promotes subtle movement through adjustable seating and smooth sit-to-stand transitions. Each piece encourages posture variety, helping reduce fatigue while maintaining steady energy throughout the day.
Ergonomic Seating for Every Workspace
The collection features URBANICA’s leading chairs:
- NOVO Chair — Breathable, multi-adjustable, and certified for long-hour support.
- MUSE Chair — Modern and flexible, blending comfort and minimalist design.
- SEASHELL Chair — Lightweight and dependable for daily use.
- ONYX Chair — Affordable premium comfort with dynamic ergonomics and 4D armrests.
Every model supports continuous micro-movements that keep the body aligned and the mind alert.
Adaptive Desks and Intelligent Accessories
URBANICA’s Standing Desk, Mini Standing Desk, and Two-Person Standing Desk allow effortless height transitions. Optional integrations like In-Desk Power Modules, Clamp-On Desk Power, and Cable Management Systems maintain clear, functional work zones.
Complementary pieces including the Ergonomic Arm, Filing Cabinet, Spine Cable Management, and eco-crafted Alumina and Shore Lamps complete an ecosystem built for flexibility and visual balance.
Sustainability in Motion
Each product follows URBANICA’s eco-adaptive philosophy, using FSC-certified wood, recycled aluminum, and low-emission finishes. Packaging is minimized, and every purchase supports mangrove reforestation in Africa.
“Sustainability is a design principle, not an afterthought,” said URBANICA. “Our furniture evolves with people and endures with purpose.”
About URBANICA
URBANICA is a family-owned ergonomic furniture company based in Lauderhill, Florida. With over three decades of craftsmanship, it creates modular, sustainable workspace solutions that combine design, comfort, and environmental responsibility. Each purchase supports the brand’s tree-planting initiative, reinforcing its commitment to restorative design.
Media Contact
URBANICA Furniture
Email: Hello@urbanicafurniture.com
Phone: 888-350-9545
Location: Lauderhill, FL
Website: https://urbanicafurniture.com
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6206f149-e5d5-4ba9-880b-fbb74beed02e
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8637b0bc-e1db-4692-99ed-ade1b7a26499
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a90a8bd4-e0e2-4500-afe3-39e75f7bece4
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab1adda9-19e7-48c8-9c51-f8a7c0c19db8
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c5a951a-dcad-472e-9f30-8c1af069f2e1
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a289e609-0578-4bae-8a55-81be416ac55f
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5f86da3-ee3b-4533-b83d-ae45dc398ec0
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32dc5a34-a81d-4272-95c8-799c214381a9
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6507a33-6d77-464b-b46d-5e952769f75b
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5f82d79-7b96-46b8-8230-b49313b541bb
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/686ecade-088c-404a-8e72-ac6f6f3811c9
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17889250-30ed-49f7-8206-5c2eff80993c
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c076560-3c76-469f-8f97-9de635dd9906
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8248d7b1-d822-4ef5-a6b9-221aed5535bb
A video accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce82c61d-fd3d-4df5-8a8b-64307cdf200c