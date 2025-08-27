GPTBots Announces Strategic Partnership with Vonosis to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption in Thailand

HONG KONG, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPTBots.ai, a leading enterprise-grade AI agent building platform, announced a strategic partnership with Vonosis Co., Ltd., a premier digital transformation and cloud solutions distributor in Thailand. This partnership further strengthens GPTBots' strategic presence in the Southeast Asian market, empowering Thai businesses across key sectors like healthcare, retail, and manufacturing with accessible, enterprise-grade AI capabilities.





As a leader in digital business transformation, Vonosis is advancing its strategy to become an "AI-driven digital enabler." The company has already begun leveraging AI internally to enhance its own operations and decision-making processes. The partnership with GPTBots represents the next logical step in this evolution, enabling Vonosis to extend these powerful AI capabilities directly to its clients. By integrating GPTBots’ no-code platform, Vonosis will equip its customers with sophisticated AI agents to automate complex workflows, elevate customer service, and unlock data-driven insights.

This collaboration provides GPTBots with a significant foothold in the Thai market, leveraging Vonosis’s deep industry expertise and established customer base. Together, the two companies will deliver integrated solutions that empower organizations to modernize their operations and future-proof their business models with intelligent automation.

"We are thrilled to partner with Vonosis, a company that not only leads in digital transformation but also authentically embraces AI from within," said Chris Lo, Founder and CEO of GPTBots. "Vonosis's reputation and expertise in the Thai market make them the ideal partner to bring our enterprise AI agent platform to businesses ready for the next wave of innovation. Together, we will set a new benchmark for digital enablement in the region."

About Vonosis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2016 as a subsidiary of the leading Thai IT solutions provider, Get On Technology, Vonosis specializes in cloud solutions and digital business transformation. With a team of experts boasting over 20 years of industry experience, Vonosis provides comprehensive services from consultation to managed operations. The company is committed to helping clients embrace a digital-first strategy and is evolving into an AI-driven digital enabler.

About GPTBots.ai

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise-grade AI agent building platform designed to empower businesses with intelligent automation, advanced decision-making, and exceptional customer experiences. With a no-code interface, seamless integration with leading AI models, and robust security features, GPTBots enables organizations to build and deploy sophisticated AI agents that drive efficiency, reduce costs, and accelerate growth in today's competitive landscape.

For more information, visit www.gptbots.ai.

Media Contact:

Ida

Marketing Specialist

marketing@gptbots.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0393880-aaec-4783-ae8b-56c9a2c83f6b