Emerald Technology Ventures Celebrates 25 Years of Climate Tech Leadership

ZURICH, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Technology Ventures, a venture capital firm dedicated to climate tech and sustainable industrial innovation, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Founded in 2000 as the first independent cleantech venture capital fund in Europe and one of the first in North America, Emerald has grown into a global leader with over €1billion in assets under management and advisory. Over the past quarter-century the firm has played a pivotal role in advancing technologies for the energy transition, industrial decarbonization and water solutions, counting key players such as Microsoft, Temasek, ABB, Caterpillar, Nestle, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Chevron as investors.

Emerald’s impact is reflected in its worldwide network and investment reach. The firm’s fund investors now include more than 50 Fortune 500 corporations, underscoring strong industry demand for Emerald’s partnership, collaborations, and open innovation services. From its offices in Zurich, Toronto and Singapore, Emerald’s team evaluates thousands of start-up investment opportunities each year across sectors, including clean energy, water, industrial IT, and advanced materials. The firm currently manages four active venture funds alongside five investment mandates, leveraging these vehicles to invest in transformative startups and then channel insights, innovation, and strategic partnerships back to its corporate partners, helping them accelerate growth, explore new markets, and solve pressing innovation challenges.

Looking ahead, Emerald continues to launch new initiatives targeting critical sustainability issues, such as tech to support nature-based solutions. In the water sector, the firm is preparing to roll out a second Global Water Fund to accelerate innovation across the water value chain, from treatment and monitoring to infrastructure. Veralto Corporation – a global leader in water technologies – has already committed €20 million as a cornerstone investor in the fund, reinforcing confidence in Emerald’s partnership-driven approach to innovation.

“When we launched Emerald in 2000, investing in sustainability was far from mainstream. Twenty-five years later, that vision has become an imperative for industries worldwide,” said Gina Domanig, Managing Partner of Emerald Technology Ventures. “Our journey from one of Europe and North America’s first cleantech funds to a global platform for investors from around the world, reflects the urgency and opportunity of this moment. As we mark this milestone, we remain as committed as ever to empowering the next generation of innovators to drive sustainable prosperity for the future.”

Emerald has also been a key ecosystem builder, inviting investors to engage at flagship events: the European Venture Fair in Zurich (since 2001) and the Asia Climate Tech Venture Fair in Singapore (since 2024). These forums bring together industry executives, investors and start-ups. By convening stakeholders at these venture fairs, Emerald aims to accelerate the deployment of climate innovations and build the partnerships needed to transform industries for a net-zero future.

Emerald is a globally recognized venture capital firm, founded in 2000, that manages and advises assets of over €1 billion from its offices in Zurich, Toronto and Singapore. The firm invests in start-ups that tackle big challenges in climate change and sustainability, with four current funds, hundreds of venture transactions and five third-party investment mandates, including loan guarantees to over 100 start-ups.

