MEXC Lists Bitlayer (BTR) and Launches Airdrop+ Event with 120,000 BTR and 35,000 USDT Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, officially listed Bitlayer (BTR) at 10:00 UTC today. To celebrate the listing, MEXC has launched an Airdrop+ event featuring a prize pool of 120,000 BTR and 35,000 USDT, open to both new and existing users. In addition, MEXC offers zero trading fees on BTR for a limited 14-day period following the listing.

Bitlayer (BTR) is a leading Bitcoin Layer 2 ecosystem project, pioneering the implementation of BitVM, which aims to unlock the full potential of Bitcoin DeFi by combining robust security with a high-performance smart contract engine. Built upon Bitcoin-native security principles, Bitlayer integrates a trust-minimized BitVM bridge, a Bitcoin rollup architecture, and a high-performance execution layer to deliver real utility, speed, and composability for decentralized finance on Bitcoin.

As the governance token of the Bitlayer ecosystem, BTR has a fixed total supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial circulation of approximately 261.6 million. The token supports various functions, including staking, node voting, on-chain governance, and fee distribution. BTR is minted on the Bitlayer network and distributed across the Ethereum mainnet and BNB Smart Chain, ensuring cross-chain compatibility and broader accessibility.

Event Highlights

The Airdrop+ event runs from August 25, 2025, 07:00 to September 6, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) and includes the following benefits:

Benefit 1: Deposit and share 60,000 BTR and 20,000 USDT (new user exclusive)

Benefit 2: Futures Challenge – Trade to share 15,000 USDT in futures bonus (new user exclusive)

Benefit 3: Spot Challenge – Trade to share 20,000 BTR (all users)

Benefit 4: Invite new users and share 40,000 BTR (all users)

The listing of Bitlayer (BTR) on MEXC highlights the exchange's ongoing dedication to providing global users with early access to cutting-edge blockchain projects. By continually broadening its diverse asset offerings, MEXC empowers traders to explore new opportunities within the rapidly evolving crypto ecosystem. This user-focused approach has driven MEXC’s strong growth, as evidenced by TokenInsight's Q2 2025 Crypto Exchange Report , which shows that MEXC achieved the largest quarter-over-quarter increase in spot market share among major exchanges, rising from 7.2% to 9.6%.

Leveraging its comprehensive platform, MEXC delivers more than 3,000 tokens, daily airdrops, low trading fees, top-tier liquidity, and strong security to empower its global community. Looking ahead, MEXC remains committed to continuous innovation in products and services, aiming to deliver even greater value to users in the dynamic cryptocurrency landscape.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

