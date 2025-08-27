CTW to Participate in the Lake Street 2025 BIG9 Conference

TOKYO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTW Cayman (Nasdaq: CTW) (“CTW” or “the Company”), a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based games through its flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp, which showcases a diverse selection of free-to-play games inspired by popular Japanese animations, announced today that management will participate in the Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth (BIG9) Conference taking place in New York City on September 11, 2025.

Management will conduct one-on-one meetings throughout the day. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, investors are encouraged to contact their Lake Street representative or CTW’s investor relations team at investor@ctw.inc.

About CTW Cayman

CTW is a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based, free-to-play games inspired by popular Japanese animations, including Queen’s Blade, So I’m a Spider, So What?, and Goblin Slayer. CTW delivers these games through its globally accessible flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp. According to a Frost & Sullivan Report, CTW was the largest anime IP-based H5 game platform in the world in 2023 in terms of gross billings. CTW’s primary focus is to provide a comprehensive platform that helps game developers generate revenue from underlying Japanese anime IP by reaching a global player audience. Through its gaming platform, CTW shares revenue generated from players’ in-game purchases worldwide with game developers. Leveraging its well-established relationships with leading Japanese animation IP holders, CTW offers premium IP content and resources, along with ancillary support, such as distribution and marketing services, to game developers. By collaborating with skilled game developers, CTW brings high-quality and animation-themed gaming experiences to gamers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ctw.inc.