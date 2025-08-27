Shentel Brings Fiber-to-the-Home Internet to Radford, VA

EDINBURG, Va., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN), a leading provider of broadband services, is currently upgrading its network in Radford, Virginia, with 100% fiber-to-the-home internet service. Shentel Fiber will bring symmetrical, multi-gig internet speeds to both residential and business customers, and construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“We are pleased with the investment Shentel is making in the City of Radford and the overall upgrade in broadband service reliability, availability, and speed,” said Radford Mayor David Horton.

Shentel’s fiber-to-the-home technology, supported by its 17,700-mile regional fiber network, enables the delivery of high speeds, low latency, and exceptional internet reliability. In addition to high-speed internet, Shentel offers phone and video services, as well as Whole-Home Wi-Fi for seamless connectivity throughout homes and businesses.

“Shentel is excited to build on its long and successful history of providing reliable broadband services in the City of Radford with the introduction of Shentel Fiber,” said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Regulatory and Industry Affairs. “Our all-fiber network will meet the technology needs of Radford’s residents and businesses—now and in the future. Customers will benefit from symmetrical multi-gig internet speeds, enabling lightning-fast downloads and uploads, seamless video conferencing, and a dependable connection for all their online activities.”

Current Shentel customers can upgrade to Shentel’s fiber-to-the-home network at no additional cost as construction is completed in their neighborhood. To sign up for service and receive notifications when 100% fiber-optic service is available, visit shentelfiber.com/upgrade.

Key benefits of Shentel Fiber include:

Incredibly fast symmetrical internet speeds up to 5 Gbps

A consistent and reliable fiber network that connects directly to the home

Prompt and friendly local customer service—no third-party call centers

Real people available in real time, without navigating automated systems

A range of internet service tiers to meet diverse economic and entertainment needs



To learn more about Shentel, please visit https://www.shentel.com/en/local/va/radford for residential service and www.shentelbusiness.com for commercial service.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high-speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 17,700 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

