BriteCore to Host Webinar on Reducing Insurance Payment Processing Costs by Two-Thirds Through PAS and Payments Integration

San Mateo, CA, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, a leading provider of cloud-native core insurance platforms for P&C insurers, announced today it is hosting a webinar at 2:00 p.m. EST on September 18, 2025 to share insights, best practices, and new approaches for reducing payment processing expenses for insurers.

The webinar titled, How Great Bay Insurance Slashed Payment Processing Costs by 2/3, will feature insights from BriteCore, Great Bay Insurance Company, and Stripe.

Payment processing can be a hidden drain on P&C insurer profitability, often consuming almost one percent of Direct Written Premium (DWP). By combining BriteCore’s modern, cloud-native policy administration system (PAS) with Stripe’s embedded payments, insurers and MGAs can reduce that cost to just one-third of one percent—cutting payment processing expenses by two-thirds.

"Integrating policy administration with embedded payments isn’t just a technology upgrade—it’s a cost-cutting, efficiency-boosting game changer,” said Ray Villeneuve, Chief Executive Officer at BriteCore. “By uniting these workflows, insurers can lower payment processing costs by up to two-thirds, streamline billing and reconciliation, and deliver the fast, flexible payment options today’s policyholders expect."

"For Great Bay, connecting our PAS with embedded payments has delivered measurable results,” said Brian Schleider, Chief Financial Officer at Great Bay Insurance Company. “We’ve reduced payment processing costs, improved operational efficiency, and provided complete payment traceability from policy to settlement—all while enhancing the customer experience with more payment choices and faster transactions."

The webinar is designed for P&C insurance carriers and MGAs seeking actionable strategies to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver a superior policyholder experience.

About BriteCore

BriteCore provides P&C insurers with a cloud-native core insurance platform designed to drive business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and offer unparalleled flexibility. The BriteCore Platform enables insurers to seamlessly manage policies, billing, and claims; rapidly configure new products; and access comprehensive reporting and analytics—all within a unified core insurance system that includes user-friendly portals for agents and policyholders.

Trusted by over 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore’s policy administration system empowers mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to streamline their operations and confidently compete with the industry's largest providers.

For more information, visit www.britecore.com.