IBN Announces Latest Episode of The BioMedWire Podcast Featuring John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The BioMedWire Podcast delivers dynamic interviews with industry experts at the forefront of pharmaceutical and biotech advancement. The latest episode features John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system.

To begin the interview, Climaco explained the devastating nature of glioblastoma and CNS Pharmaceuticals’ commitment to changing the outlook for patients facing this aggressive brain cancer.

“The problem for patients and clinicians in the space is that the cancers take place in the brain behind the blood-brain barrier, which is this very specialized network of cells that prevents otherwise helpful drugs from reaching the site of the cancer.… We believe that is the reason why a cancer like glioblastoma remains one of the two greatest unmet needs in oncology today, the other being pancreatic cancer… There is no cure. Patients have very little hope. Our mission is to change that completely, and we think we have the drugs to do it.”

Reflecting on the company’s response to the berubicin trial, he described how CNS Pharmaceuticals maintained its momentum and repurposed its clinical infrastructure to accelerate the development of a second promising candidate.

“When you have a drug development company, you’ve got to realize that 90% of oncology drug trials fail. Those are the odds that you’re facing… That doesn’t dissuade us at all, because we know these drugs work. We have to prove that; that is our job. So, when we pivoted from our berubicin study to our TPI 287 program, we didn’t miss a beat. We have repurposed all of the work that we did to develop a global clinical network for berubicin over to our TPI program. We really just seamlessly moved forward on that.”

Looking ahead, Climaco outlined the company’s broader ambitions and made the case for its potential in underserved cancer markets.

“When you look at the opportunities in the space that a drug like berubicin or TPI 287 could have, not just in the primary brain cancer space, but in the metastatic space, in triple-negative breast cancer – where 40% of patients have a metastasis to the brain – the multiple and the size of the potential market for these drugs is absolutely enormous… We have demonstrated what I believe is absolutely world-class operational expertise and the ability to bring a trial through to completion on time and on budget. We’ll do it again with TPI, and we hope that we’ll have a positive result and be on our way to a drug approval.

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals, to learn more about the company’s vision, clinical programs, and unwavering focus on advancing treatment for brain cancer patients.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system.

The company's drug candidate TPI 287 is an abeotaxane, which stabilizes microtubules and inhibits cell division, causing apoptosis and cell death. The initial clinical efficacy data suggest TPI 287 has the potential to cross the blood-brain barrier and treat CNS tumors. TPI 287 also has been tested in over 350 patients in clinical trials as a monotherapy and in combination with bevacizumab for the treatment of a range of diseases or conditions, including recurrent glioblastoma, recurrent neuroblastoma and medulloblastoma, advanced malignancies, advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer, metastatic melanoma, and breast cancer metastatic to the brain. To date TPI 287 appears to have both an excellent safety profile and high tolerability among patients.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the company on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

