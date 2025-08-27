Commure Ambient AI Scores High Marks in KLAS First Look Report for Automating Provider Documentation & RCM

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure , a leading healthcare technology company, today announced that its Commure Ambient AI solution has been spotlighted in a 2025 KLAS First Look Report for its ability to dramatically reduce provider documentation burden, improve accuracy, and enhance patient-provider interactions.

The report, based on interviews with a select sample of customers across health systems and clinics, scored Commure Ambient AI a strong 93.3 with 100% of respondents saying they would buy Commure Ambient AI again. Commure Ambient AI earned high marks for its demonstrated ability to reduce documentation time, improve collection rates and decrease denial rates, and positively impact burnout for providers.

“I think [Commure Ambient AI] has improved the quality of life for all our providers, and it has made everybody really happy…The biggest thing is that documentation is the worst part of the job. So, the fact that the tool has made that part easier and has actually improved people’s experience with documentation is huge,” stated a healthcare CEO in the report.

Respondents emphasized Commure’s:

True ambient scribe technology that enables natural, background note capture during patient encounters, not just “fancy dictation.”

Customization and advanced AI capabilities, including multilingual conversational support across over 60 languages and specialty-specific templates.

White-glove support model, with forward-deployed engineers and concierge-level service that accelerates onboarding and integrations.

Proven outcomes, such as reducing cognitive burden, improving documentation accuracy, and alleviating physician burnout.



One physician noted, “The key strengths of Commure are that they are always at the tip of the spear when it comes to new technology and improving, and that they listen to how the solution is being used and adjust for that. They don’t just leave Commure Ambient AI by itself and hope for the best.”

Commure Ambient AI is part of Commure’s next-generation infrastructure that draws on the company’s roots in RCM and applies a revenue-focused approach with AI solutions spanning patient intake and provider care delivery through to back-office claim and payment.

“Beyond reducing provider burnout, Commure Ambient AI connects clinical work to financial outcomes of the organization,” said Tanay Tandon, CEO of Commure. “Healthcare is buried under a massive work tax, and Ambient AI is one of the critical tools to solve it. Its true power comes from being part of an end-to-end AI solution with revenue cycle as the backbone.”

The recognition from KLAS adds to Commure’s momentum as the company continues to partner with more than 100 enterprise customers and thousands of small-to-medium-sized healthcare organizations nationwide.

About Commure

Commure delivers next-generation AI infrastructure for enterprise health systems, integrating ambient intelligence, agentic AI, and revenue cycle automation on a single platform. Its forward-deployed engineering teams work directly with clinicians and administrators to boost margins, reduce burden, and improve patient engagement. Commure integrates with over 60 EHRs and powers millions of encounters, hundreds of millions of interactions, and tens of billions of dollars in annual claims.

Learn more at Commure.com .