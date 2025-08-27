Hawkins, Inc. to Participate in Sidoti & Company’s Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company, today announced that Patrick Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Oldenkamp, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Sidoti & Company’s flagship small cap virtual investor conference on September 17, 2025.

Sidoti is an independent equity research firm and registered broker dealer that has been a specialist in the small and micro-cap arena for over 20 years. Their conferences are attended by nearly 500 North American institutional investment firms that are interested in small-cap companies.

Mr. Hawkins and Mr. Oldenkamp will be available for individual one-on-one virtual meetings on September 17, 2025.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting with Hawkins management, please visit www.sidoti.com/events or contact Hawkins Investor Relations at ir@hawkinsinc.com.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 64 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $974 million of revenue in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 1,100 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Contact:

Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

612/331-6910

ir@hawkinsinc.com