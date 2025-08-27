Arhaus Launches Fall 2025 Collection





BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS), a leader in artisan-crafted home furnishings, today introduced its annual style issue, ‘Home & Style’, and Fall 2025 Collection now available at Arhaus.com and in over 100 showrooms nationwide. This year’s style issue celebrates the season’s guiding theme—Home is a Feeling—woven throughout a collection inspired by the quiet comfort of belonging: laughter in the next room, a seat saved just for you, and the spaces that make a house a home.

“The expression of our new fall collection evokes a sentiment we can all relate to—that home is a feeling,” said John Reed, Co-Founder and CEO of Arhaus. “It’s a celebration of the rhythms of everyday life and the joy of building a home that is filled with beauty, comfort, and a story that is wholly yours.”

The cover of the 2025 style issue, ‘Home & Style,’ reflects this ethos, showcasing how Arhaus encourages clients to curate layered, personal spaces that feel collected over time. Modern silhouettes mix with traditional forms; stone and wood balance against custom upholstery; and antiques sit comfortably alongside new additions. The result is a look that feels timeless, dimensional, and distinctly Arhaus.

“Our assortment is about individuality, not uniformity. Whether exploring our unmatched custom upholstery options, or selecting a piece to complement a family heirloom, our pieces are designed to work together in ways that honor your style. This season’s introductions capture what makes Arhaus truly special: an enduring invitation to design a home that feels like you.”

The Fall 2025 Collection debuts new designs and expands signature favorites across dining, living, and more, with features throughout of graceful silhouettes, richly grained woods, and designs that bring people together. Soft, rounded forms lend a sense of ease and movement, as seen in the new Milana Collection —its crescent-shaped silhouette, inspired by midcentury Italian design, is upholstered in the dimensional richness of velvet. The iconic Finnley Collection , known for its reeded-oak detailing, now extends into seating for the first time, pairing signature wood craftsmanship with a welcoming profile. The Blaire Round Chandelier continues the theme, its molten glass panels overlapping in layers that diffuse light with architectural elegance.

Rich, deep wood tones take center stage in the Fall 2025 Collection. The chocolate hue of American walnut brings warmth and refinement to designs like the James Bookcase and Frances Sideboard , showcasing the wood’s timeless appeal and versatility. In contrast, the Morley Bedroom Collection highlights the intricate, swirling grain patterns of walnut burl—a rare and highly prized cut that turns each piece into a one-of-a-kind work of art.

As the season turns toward gathering, the collection brings forward designs that celebrate connection around the table. The Caden Dining Table pairs vibrant black Marquina marble with dimensional walnut veneers, while the Jolson Extension Dining Table combines solid oak with graceful proportions and adaptability for hosting. With seating like the woven Myers Dining Chair , these pieces create inviting spaces where meals and conversations flow long after the plates are cleared.

Arhaus has long been proud of its artisan-crafted pieces and the lasting relationships it has built with the people behind them. Within the pages of the ‘Home & Style’ catalog, the brand shares the story of its fifth-generation partners in Northern Romania—artisans who have been creating heirloom-quality furniture for more than a century. Led by father-and-son team Viorel and Voicu, their family-run workshop shapes American walnut into the forms that define the beloved Mihaela and Cortina collections. Cortina, known for its soft lines inspired by the movement of curtains in a breeze, debuts new expansions this season, including a round dining table and a sideboard —continuing a legacy of artistry that, as Viorel says, begins with the belief that “Every log tells a story.”

This fall Arhaus also celebrates its entry into the bath category with the recent debut of Arhaus Bath , one of Arhaus’ most comprehensive category expansions to date—extending its signature ethos and aesthetic into a new room of the home. The Arhaus Bath collection—which includes a full suite of vanities, hardware, bath linens, and more—features sculptural forms, rich materials, and refined finishes, reinforcing a focus on quality and detail at every touchpoint. Beloved styles like the reeded Finnley and gracefully curved Calista collections now extend to the bath, creating a harmonious flow throughout the home.

Additional highlights within the Fall 2025 collection include:

Sumner Collection : Handcrafted in North Carolina with materials from around the world, Sumner’s uniquely layered upholstery design pairs clean lines with performance fabric for durable, enduring style—offering versatile seating options to suit a variety of spaces.

: Handcrafted in North Carolina with materials from around the world, Sumner’s uniquely layered upholstery design pairs clean lines with performance fabric for durable, enduring style—offering versatile seating options to suit a variety of spaces. Norwalk Collection : Built for everyday comfort, Norwalk is handcrafted in North Carolina with soft, supportive materials from around the world and a timeless silhouette designed for both style and relaxation.

: Built for everyday comfort, Norwalk is handcrafted in North Carolina with soft, supportive materials from around the world and a timeless silhouette designed for both style and relaxation. Harrow Collection : A study in balance, the Harrow Collection blends rounded edges with rich materials for a sense of understated elegance offered in bedroom, dining, console, coffee table, and cabinet styles.

: A study in balance, the Harrow Collection blends rounded edges with rich materials for a sense of understated elegance offered in bedroom, dining, console, coffee table, and cabinet styles. Henton Collection : Sleek and contemporary, the new Henton Collection offers three high-gloss silhouettes—including a nightstand, five-drawer dresser, six-drawer dresser, and media console.

: Sleek and contemporary, the new Henton Collection offers three high-gloss silhouettes—including a nightstand, five-drawer dresser, six-drawer dresser, and media console. Giselle Collection : A new antique-inspired bedroom suite, including a Six-Drawer Dresser and Nightstand, crafted from reeded mahogany in a rich Canaletto finish with Black Marquina marble veneer tops.

: A new antique-inspired bedroom suite, including a Six-Drawer Dresser and Nightstand, crafted from reeded mahogany in a rich Canaletto finish with Black Marquina marble veneer tops. Linley Glass Cabinet : Defined by arched, tempered-glass doors and topped with Carrara stone, the Linley Glass Cabinet offers a sophisticated balance of display and storage.

: Defined by arched, tempered-glass doors and topped with Carrara stone, the Linley Glass Cabinet offers a sophisticated balance of display and storage. Lunaria Chandelier : Handcrafted in Italy from ceramic and iron with a matte finish, Lunaria’s soft, refined glow and delicately shaped petals echo the organic beauty of its namesake plant.





To discover how pieces from the Fall 2025 Collection can be brought to life in home projects of any size, Arhaus’ complimentary Interior Design services are available in-showroom, virtually, or at home. Designers collaborate on every detail—from space planning and color palettes to material selections—creating environments tailored to individual style and needs. These services also make it possible to fully explore Arhaus’ upholstery customization, with hundreds of fabrics and leathers available across seating collections, offering endless opportunities for personalization. To connect with an Arhaus Interior Designer, visit Arhaus.com/DesignServices .

New arrivals from the Fall 2025 Collection are now available at Arhaus.com and in Arhaus showrooms nationwide. For more inspiration and to experience the full assortment, visit Arhaus.com or your nearest showroom at Arhaus.com/Stores .

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 100 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and eCommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c51de39-9a8f-4d50-b4a0-74434de108da