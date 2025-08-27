Schellman’s Marci Womack Appointed to Cyber AB’s Inaugural C3PAO Advisory Council

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schellman, a leading provider of attestation and compliance services and a top 50 CPA firm, is proud to announce that Marci Womack, Managing Director in Schellman's Federal Practice overseeing the emerging Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) assessment program, has been appointed to Cyber AB’s inaugural CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organizations (C3PAOs) Advisory Council.

The newly established Council is composed of executives and leaders from Authorized C3PAOs, and all Council appointees are CMMC Certified Assessors (CCAs). This 11-member body will provide feedback and recommendations to Cyber AB to improve assessment processes and strengthen clarity across the CMMC ecosystem.

As one of the selected members, Womack will serve a two-year term, collaborating with other industry leaders to address critical topics such as accreditation, assessment guidance, external services, and the CMMC Assessment Process (CAP).

“It’s an honor to join esteemed leaders in the C3PAO Advisory Council at such a pivotal time for the CMMC program,” said Womack. “I look forward to contributing to efforts that will help strengthen consistency, clarity, and trust across the ecosystem.”

Her appointment reflects Schellman’s broader commitment to advancing cybersecurity standards and supporting initiatives that benefit the entire defense industrial base.

“We’re so proud of Marci for being appointed to Cyber AB’s C3PAO Advisory Council. She brings such valuable experience and perspective, and I know she’ll make a real impact on the conversations shaping the future of CMMC. It’s also a great reminder of the strength and leadership we have across our team,” said Avani Desai, CEO of Schellman.

The Council will convene regularly to advise the Cyber AB on assessment methodologies, emerging technologies, and best practices for CMMC implementation, serving as a trusted source of feedback for the accreditation body.

About Schellman

“Schellman” is the brand name under which Schellman & Company, LLC and Schellman Compliance, LLC provide professional services. Schellman stands as a leading global provider of attestation, compliance, and certification services. Operating under two distinct entities, Schellman & Company, LLC (a top 50 firm) and Schellman Compliance, LLC (a globally accredited compliance assessment firm which is not a licensed CPA firm). The services provided by the Schellman entities include acting as a CPA firm (Schellman & Company, LLC Florida license number AD62941) as a leading provider of SOC reports, an ISO Certification Body, a PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, a FedRAMP 3PAO, being among the pioneering CMMC C3PAOs, as well as offering international certification services including TISAX and HDS.

Renowned for its professionals’ expertise combined with practical experience, Schellman delivers superior client service while upholding steadfast independence. The company's approach fosters successful, long-term relationships, enabling clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives through a single trusted third-party assessor. For further information about the services provided, please visit schellman.com.

Contact

V2 Communications