Recession Fears Impacting Canadians’ Job Search

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As recession fears intensify, Canadian job seekers are confronting a stark reality: job security may no longer be guaranteed, even for top performers.

According to a new Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey, a startling 78% of job seekers believe no job is secure, no matter how well an employee performs, and 75% say job security is becoming a thing of the past. These concerns are reshaping how Canadians approach their careers, with many reporting a dramatic shift in their sense of stability.

More than two-thirds of employed job seekers (68%) say they used to feel stable in their careers, but now everything feels uncertain.

Recession Fears

Over half of job seekers (53%) expect a recession in the next 12 months, while 17% believe we’re already in one.

77% worry that any job they accept now may be at risk if the economy worsens.

74% are concerned about finding a job during a potential or ongoing recession, with 26% saying they are very concerned.

72% feel the current job market forces them to settle for less than they’re qualified for.

51% are more concerned about job security than they were a year ago.

What’s more, in light of fear of a coming recession and its impact, 61% of job seekers now believe contract and freelance work offer more control over their future than traditional full-time jobs.





Strategic Shifts in Job Search Behavior

These fears are driving significant changes in job search strategies. More than three-quarters of job seekers (82%) say they have changed their job search strategy due to economic uncertainty.

Close to two-thirds (62%) say fear of a recession influences their willingness to negotiate salary or benefits and 18% are more open to lower salaries.

35% are more open to different work environments.

30% are applying to roles for which they are overqualified.

28% are applying to roles outside their target industry.

28% are willing to relocate.



Impact of Employers and Government Policy

Despite widespread anxiety, most employed job seekers still express confidence in their current employers:

72% are confident in their company’s ability to provide short-term job security, with 28% very confident.

66% are confident in long-term job security, with 26% very confident.

However, 75% say changes in government policies have a bigger impact on job security than decisions made by company leadership.



“In times of economic uncertainty, job seekers should focus on adaptability and self-investment,” said Bob Funk Jr., CEO, President and Chairman of Express Employment International. “Expand your search, sharpen your skills and stay open to new opportunities, even those outside your comfort zone. The most successful candidates aren’t just looking for jobs; they’re building resilience for whatever comes next.”

Survey Methodology

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from June 12 to 27, 2025, among 503 adults ages 18 and older.

About Robert (Bob) Funk Jr.

Robert (Bob) Funk Jr., is the Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of Express Employment International, a global staffing franchisor founded and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He leads a portfolio of workforce solution brands, including the flagship Express Employment Professionals franchise, along with several affiliated brands serving specialized markets. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 427,000 people globally in 2024 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.ca.

