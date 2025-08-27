Coalesce Launches JOIN: A Three-City Data Community Tour Featuring Joe Reis and Local Data Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalesce, the only data transformation and governance platform designed for the AI era, today announced JOIN: Where Data Minds Connect, a three-city event series that ditches slide decks and formal presentations in favor of candid conversations and networking for data professionals. Taking place September 9-18 in San Francisco, Atlanta, and Phoenix, JOIN features audience-driven discussions, happy hour networking and games, and real talk about what’s actually happening today with data and AI.

Joe Reis, best-selling author of Fundamentals of Data Engineering, will headline each event with unfiltered insights on the future of data and AI, alongside regional data leaders who will share their data strategies and insights into today’s data landscape, innovation, career development, and more.

Community-driven Discussion

Unlike traditional events with preset agendas, JOIN puts the community in the driver’s seat. Attendees will have the opportunity to suggest a topic for discussion or select one from three suggested themes: adjusting data strategy for AI, upskilling for career durability and success, and Coalesce’s AI innovation. This audience-centric approach ensures the conversation will focus on what data professionals actually want to discuss, not on what vendors want to pitch.

“Too many data events are filled with buzzwords and slide decks. JOIN is about real talk: what’s working, what’s not, and how to actually get value from your data and your data skills today,” said Reis. “I can’t wait to dig into the tough questions with this community.”

Customer Voices on Stage

Each stop will highlight real-world stories of transformation, governance, and scale, including:

San Francisco and Phoenix — Tara Lauritsen, VP of Data & Analytics, Alliant Insurance — Leads enterprise BI & data strategy at scale.



Atlanta — Andrew Crisp, Director of Enterprise Data Services at United Community Banks — Leads enterprise data platforms & delivery.



“Our teams face pressure every day to deliver faster without sacrificing trust and governance,” said Tara Lauritsen, data leader and featured customer speaker. “Events like JOIN create the rare chance to step back, connect with peers, and walk away with both inspiration and practical strategies.”

The Data + Drinks + Real Talk Experience

From local stories and industry insights to great conversations over drinks, JOIN offers a unique opportunity for data professionals to connect with peers who share their passion. Whether you’re a seasoned leader or hands-on engineer, you’ll leave with new ideas, new connections, and maybe even a new favorite drink.

“We're excited to launch JOIN, a space where industry leaders, practitioners, and researchers come together to learn from each other and push the boundaries of what's possible as they build what's next,” said Armon Petrossian, CEO and Co-founder of Coalesce.

JOIN is presented in partnership with Sigma and Fivetran .

RSVP & Details:

San Francisco , Sept 9 — 111 Minna Gallery

, Sept 9 — 111 Minna Gallery Atlanta , Sept 16 — The Painted Duck

, Sept 16 — The Painted Duck Phoenix , Sept 18 — Puttshack (Scottsdale)

, Sept 18 — Puttshack (Scottsdale) Series overview

About Coalesce

Coalesce is the only data transformation and governance platform designed for the AI era. Built on a metadata-driven framework, Coalesce gives data teams the speed to build and deploy transformations 10× faster—while enforcing the standards, structure, and governance needed to scale sustainably. With Coalesce Catalog, transformation and metadata management come together in a single solution, enabling discovery, trust, and collaboration across the business. Whether accelerating AI-assisted migrations from legacy tools or future-proofing enterprise data architectures, Coalesce provides the guardrails and efficiency to keep data teams AI-ready.