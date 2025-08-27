Whissel Beer Group Sets New Standard for Real Estate Teams

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), celebrates the formation of Whissel Beer Group, a groundbreaking super team created through the merger of two of the most successful production teams in the nation, led by eXp Realty industry leaders Kyle Whissel and Daniel Beer.

“Whissel Beer Group is breaking ground on what the future of real estate teams looks like,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “This merger is not only one of the largest in industry history, it also perfectly aligns with our mission of building the most agent-centric brokerage on the planet.”

Whissel Beer Group launches with 160 agents, more than 60 staff, and five offices across San Diego and Riverside County, creating one of the most innovative and scalable companies in the industry. Designed to eliminate operational roadblocks, the new structure empowers agents to focus on what they do best: serving clients and growing their business.

“In 2024, Whissel Realty Group was proud to be the No. 1 team in sales volume at eXp Realty worldwide,” said Kyle Whissel, CEO of Whissel Beer Group. “By joining forces with Dan and his incredible team, we are creating a platform that allows agents to thrive like never before. Together, we’re combining the best systems, trademarked processes, leadership, and culture to deliver an end-to-end experience that sets a new standard in real estate. This merger is about building something bigger that helps our agents go further, faster.”

Collectively, the two teams produced nearly $1 billion in 2024 sales volume, placing them among the top-producing teams in the nation. Over the course of their careers, they have sold more than 9,000 homes totaling over $7 billion in sales volume. With their combined strengths, Whissel Beer Group is projecting significant growth in 2025 as they focus first on expanding across California before scaling regionally and nationally.

“For the past seven years, Kyle and I have partnered through the Fast Forward Movement, and that collaboration has been better than we ever imagined,” said Daniel Beer, President of Whissel Beer Group. “Now, we’re taking that partnership to the next level by merging our teams into one unified structure. This is about pulling the best people, systems, and strategies together to make it easy for agents to get back to doing what they love — helping clients, being profitable, and having fun again.”

The leadership team includes Kyle Whissel (CEO), Daniel Beer (President), and Chris VanderValk (COO), who has played a critical role in merging the two organizations into one cohesive structure.

“We're not just managing a merger, we're architecting a new model that truly invests in our agents' success,” said Chris VanderValk, Chief Operating Officer of Whissel Beer Group. “The operational foundation we've built gives agents unprecedented leverage to focus on what drives results: sales and client success.”

Fast Forward Movement, Whissel and Beer’s nationally recognized community of growth-minded agents with over 11,000 members worldwide, will continue unchanged, offering education and collaboration opportunities for agents at eXp Realty and beyond.

About Whissel Beer Group

Whissel Beer Group, powered by eXp Realty, is a San Diego-based super team formed by industry leaders Kyle Whissel and Daniel Beer. With more than 160 agents, 60 staff, and five offices, Whissel Beer Group is dedicated to providing an end-to-end platform that empowers agents to focus on sales, profitability, and client success.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 82,000 agents across 28 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com .

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated success of agents or teams At eXp Realty, future production goals or volume projections, and participation in or benefits derived from the Company’s platform, tools, compensation model, or equity programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, the Company’s ability to expand successfully in international markets, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

