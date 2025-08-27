Five Iron Golf Completes Fifth Acquisition with Takeover of Golf the Green in Bucktown — Marking Its Fourth Chicago Location

Chicago, IL, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the global leader in indoor golf and entertainment, has acquired the indoor golf business, Golf the Green, and has re-opened it under the Five Iron brand in Bucktown, Chicago, making it the company’s fourth Chicago location. The Bucktown acquisition builds on Five Iron’s recent takeover streak, which includes the integration of stores in Kirkland, WA; Minneapolis, MN; and Shaker Heights, OH. Together, these strategic moves expand Five Iron’s reach into key markets while reinforcing its signature blend of cutting-edge technology, elevated hospitality, and community-driven atmosphere.

The Bucktown facility features nine Golfzon simulators. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, the simulators offer a visually immersive experience, while a moving swing plate recreates real-world lies to bring authenticity to both practice and play. Together, these features create an environment where golfers can train with precision or simply enjoy the game in a new way. With Golfzon simulators featuring courses like Bethpage Black and Pebble Beach, the Bucktown venue offers opportunities for both practice and play, alongside Five Iron’s signature mix of social and competitive formats.

Off the course, guests can enjoy a full sports-bar experience anchored by craft beer, signature cocktails, and an elevated menu of inventive bar bites, healthy options, happy hour deals, and late-night specials. Plus, with limited free parking, a rare perk in a neighborhood known for its dense dining and nightlife, Five Iron makes it easy to make Bucktown your go-to for fun.

“Five Iron’s M&A strategy has proven both simple and effective, allowing us to strengthen our footprint in major markets,” said Jared Solomon, CEO & Co-Founder of Five Iron Golf. “By layering in our speed, operational expertise, aesthetic, and technology platform, we’ve been able to quickly and effectively maximize these venues for our customers—and we expect Bucktown to thrive as part of the Five Iron family.”

The Bucktown venue will continue operating league play this Fall, beginning October 6, under the existing format unique to its Golfzon platform. Five Iron’s national league—the world’s largest indoor golf league—will remain unchanged across other U.S. venues. Chicago parents can also sign their kids up for the new Junior Clinics starting in October, which introduces kids to the game of golf through fun, structured after-school programs. Golfers looking for regular access and exclusive perks can also explore Five Iron’s membership options, which offer daily play time, discounts, and special events.

“Our Chicago story began with River North and has since grown to include The Loop and Lincoln Park,” said Nora Dunnan, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer of Five Iron Golf. “Bucktown allows us to continue expanding the Five Iron community across the city while honoring the strong foundation this venue had already built.”

Since first opening in Chicago, Five Iron Golf has built strong ties through local community events, inclusive golf programs, and collaborations with Chicago native and brand ambassador Roger Steele . The Bucktown expansion continues this connection-driven approach, offering a space where beginners, avid golfers, and social seekers alike can come together to play, practice, and connect.

Backed by Callaway Golf and Danny Meyer’s Enlightened Hospitality Investments , Five Iron blends world-class technology with hospitality-driven service across its sports bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues. With 37 locations open and more than 50 in the pipeline worldwide, the brand is expanding its reach while remaining rooted in innovation, inclusivity, and community connection.

For more information or to book a bay, visit fiveirongolf.com . If you own a single-site or regional golf brand and are interested in joining the Five Iron family, email acquisitions@fiveirongolf.com .





About Five Iron Golf:



Five Iron Golf, a leader in indoor golf and entertainment, boasts a global presence with over 30 locations spanning 16 states and 5 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and a lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience, with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as the ideal space for hosting private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com .

