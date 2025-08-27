Alloy and Strapi Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Data-Rich, Scalable Digital Experiences

Atlanta, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alloy , the premier agency specializing in precision storytelling and experiences for imaginative tech brands, is proud to announce its new partnership with Strapi , the largest open-source headless content management system (CMS). This collaboration gives brands the option to build modern websites with a customizable headless CMS that can scale to their business needs.

Strapi, founded in 2015, gives developers the freedom to use their favorite tools and frameworks while allowing editors to easily manage their content and distribute it anywhere. The open-source nature of the platform, in stark contrast to many closed headless CMS platforms, along with both its managed and self-hosted options, were key factors driving Alloy's excitement for this partnership.

"Strapi's open-source platform is a game-changer for our clients who want to own their technology stack," said Roger Peters , VP of Technology at Alloy. "This partnership is all about giving clients the freedom to build and scale with a flexible, API-first CMS that integrates seamlessly and reduces the risk of vendor lock-in. We're excited to architect dynamic solutions for our clients that future-proof their brand for whatever comes next."

Strapi combines an excellent content editing experience with a solid underlying system for managing structured data. This makes it a great choice for both marketing teams who need to easily manage content and developers who need a robust system that can handle different types of relational data.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Alloy into the Strapi Partner Program,” said Mark Raymond , Strategic Partnerships Manager at Strapi. “Their proven expertise, professionalism, and presence in the U.S. market make them an ideal partner as we expand our footprint in North America. Together, we’ll empower brands to create data-rich, scalable digital experiences built on the flexibility of Strapi’s open-source CMS.”

Companies of all sizes have built their websites and apps with Strapi, including Apple, Adidas, Walmart, JP Morgan Chase & Co., and Carvana, among thousands of others.



Alloy specializes in designing and building websites and products that merge elegance with cutting-edge technology. Looking to adapt your brand to the future of digital engagement? Contact Alloy today .

About Alloy

Alloy is an integrated marketing agency full of creative thinkers and problem solvers whose results-oriented work extends throughout the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. The firm’s deep expertise in creating marketing strategies, platforms, ecosystems, multichannel campaigns and much more help imaginative brands engage with buyers, shape public opinion, build lasting influence and grow market share. Since 2012, Alloy has been named a 10-time Best Place to Work, Technology Agency of the Year and Fastest Growing Agency, and has been celebrated for Best Use of Measurement and Data. To learn more, visit alloycrew.com and follow @alloy_crew on LinkedIn and Instagram .

About Strapi