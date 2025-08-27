APA Washington Spotlights Free EPA-Aligned Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator as National Go-To Planning Tool

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) announced that the American Planning Association Washington Chapter has featured the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator (LSLRCC) in its statewide newsletter, describing it as “Your Go-To Resource for Lead Line Replacement Planning.” This free, equity-focused planning tool for municipalities and utilities has been used nationwide to generate more than $3 billion in user-modeled replacement cost estimates, advancing data-driven and equitable infrastructure planning.

Developed to close a critical resource gap in drinking water infrastructure planning, the tool provides precise lead service line replacement cost modeling to support compliance with the U.S. EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) and maximize funding opportunities under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

It has been recognized by leading global, academic, and planning organizations. These include the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Environmental Defense Fund’s Lead Innovation Hub, and Duke University’s Clinical & Translational Science Institute.

The tool is designed to set a new standard for equitable lead service line replacement cost modeling while fostering partnerships among municipalities, public agencies, and community organizations.

“Recognition from the APA Washington Chapter affirms its value for planners and decision-makers while helping forge partnerships across municipalities, agencies, and communities,” said Anthony Ross, Director of EPHI and former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator.

Mission-aligned public, nonprofit, and private sector partners are invited to explore transformative sponsorship opportunities on the LSLRCC Sponsorship page.

About Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI):

Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) provides EPA-aligned public water supply training and technical assistance, drawing on expertise from the Flint Water Crisis response and Flint’s ongoing recovery. We help utilities, municipalities, and regulatory agencies prevent lead contamination, ensure Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) compliance, and safeguard public health.

Through a data-driven, community-centered approach, EPHI strengthens State Revolving Fund (SRF) applications, supports Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) compliance, and guides infrastructure upgrades funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). Our work advances UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by promoting equitable access to clean drinking water and long-term system resilience. For more information on our terms, privacy policy, training evaluation surveys, and registration details, please contact us.

