Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 12.05 Billion by 2032 | CAGR 17.93% – SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market was valued at USD 3.23 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 12.05 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 17.93% during the forecast period of 2025–2032. The U.S. market, worth USD 0.92 billion in 2024, continues to dominate, accounting for a significant share of global growth, powered by advancements in gene therapy, curative approaches, and improved screening programs.





The rising prevalence of SCD, estimated to affect over 100,000 Americans and millions worldwide, coupled with an increasing focus on cell and gene therapies, is driving market momentum. With the FDA’s recent approvals of groundbreaking gene-editing treatments, along with biopharmaceutical investments, the treatment landscape is undergoing a paradigm shift toward curative solutions.

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Overview

Sickle Cell Disease is an inherited red blood cell disorder characterized by abnormal hemoglobin, leading to severe pain episodes, anemia, infections, and organ damage. Traditional treatment has relied heavily on hydroxyurea, blood transfusions, and supportive care. However, the market is now experiencing transformation, with disease-modifying and gene-editing therapies showing curative potential.

The U.S. remains a leader in clinical trials, R&D funding, and healthcare infrastructure, with federal programs and private investments accelerating the adoption of advanced therapies. Patient advocacy groups are also instrumental in expanding awareness, screening, and access to treatment across minority populations, particularly in African American communities.

Segment Analysis

Dominance of Blood Transfusions and Hospitals in Driving the Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Growth

By Treatment

The blood transfusion segment dominated the Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market in 2024 with a 46.97% share. This leadership is because transfusions have historically been an established and effective tool for organ damage, acute complications such as anemia, and pain crises. They are particularly important in the prevention of stroke, with early intervention being critical in children with sickle cell disease. While novel gene therapies are coming out, transfusions continue to be the principal immediate care modality owing to their accessibility and relatively lower cost, and they have proven their ability to stabilize patients in crises decades ago, empowering them to maintain a compelling presence in the market

By End-use

The hospitals segment accounted for 61% of the global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market in 2024 and is projected to expand at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Hospitals prevail since they are the primary referral centers for systemic SCD care with unique infrastructure for blood transfusions, gene-action therapy, pain management and advanced diagnostics. While CRISPR-based curative treatments offer new approaches to diseases, hospitals will still play an important role in the pre- and post-procedure care, monitoring and counseling of patients. Hospitals are the backbone of effective delivery of SCD care due to their integrated approach, specialized care teams, and a better ability to organize multidisciplinary care.

Regional Trends

North America Leads While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region in the Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market

With 37.97% of the Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market share in 2024, the North American region led the industry. The sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, higher awareness regarding diseases, and government support also speed the market growth in the given country. In addition, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Cell and Gene Therapy Access Model (January 2025) is making expensive, practical, and possibly curative therapies more accessible by delivering budget predictability to Medicaid agencies.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR. This expansion is driven by rising healthcare spending, patient awareness, and government-led screening and treatment programs. This growth is propelled by increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing patient awareness, and increasing government-led screening and treatment programs. Changes in some areas are being driven by increased domestic manufacturing, widespread screening initiatives, and better health care systems in countries like India and China. An example of this is India, under its National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, is working towards creating infrastructure, while creating–private partnership towards equitable access.

Statistical Insights & Trends

More than 300 clinical trials for SCD therapies are ongoing globally, with the U.S. leading in enrollment.

Gene therapy treatment cost, currently over USD 2 million per patient, is expected to decline with scale and competition.

Over 60% of SCD patients in the U.S. are enrolled in some form of patient-support or reimbursement program.

Market growth is fueled by equity-focused policies aiming to improve treatment access among underserved populations.

Revolutionizing Sickle Cell Disease Treatment with Gene Therapies, Policy Support, Novel Molecules and Expanding Global Access

Gene therapies (Casgevy, Lyfgenia) are not just managing symptoms but aiming to cure sickle cell disease—reshaping the market landscape.

Policies like the U.S. CMS Cell and Gene Therapy Access Model enhance affordability and access, particularly through Medicaid channels.

Immunomodulatory small molecules such as rilzabrutinib present promising, less invasive alternatives to cell-based therapies.

Discovery of FLT1 and in vivo CRISPR approaches (e.g., UCSF trial) expand therapeutic possibilities beyond current modalities.

From NHS investment in apheresis in England to public–private collaborations in India, global access to treatments is diversifying and becoming more equitable.

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.23 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 12.05 Billion CAGR CAGR of 17.93% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments By Treatment (Blood Transfusion, Bone Marrow Transplant, Pharmacotherapy)

By End-use (Specialty Clinics, Hospitals, Others) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

