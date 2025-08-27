The Social Hub Selects Measurabl to Power Data-Driven Sustainability Strategy Across European Portfolio

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Social Hub , a leader in hybrid hospitality with hotels across Europe, has selected Measurabl—the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data platform for real estate—to strengthen its position in Europe’s fast-evolving, sustainability-driven sector.

As a developer and operator of 21 hubs in some of Europe’s most vibrant cities, The Social Hub blends traditional hotel stays with a vibrant community-focused experience for guests, coworkers, and locals. As the company scales, it is investing in digital infrastructure to ensure its sustainability ambitions keep pace with its growth. A Certified B Corporation, The Social Hub recently had its near-term greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions targets validated by The Science Based Targets initiative ( SBTi ), and has committed to reducing scope 1, 2, and 3 in-use operational greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) emissions by 67.9% per m2 by FY2033.

Europe’s hospitality sector is under increasing pressure to reduce emissions, with hotels producing up to 40kg of CO₂ per room per night. Evolving regulatory and investor pressures continue to raise expectations for audit-ready, high-quality data—making modern, scalable solutions essential.

Before adopting Measurabl, The Social Hub relied on multiple data sources that made sustainability tracking challenging. By implementing Measurabl’s Navigate platform—with its end-to-end capabilities to collect, monitor, and act on sustainability data—The Social Hub now benefits from a unified system that simplifies environmental reporting and accelerates decision-making. The company is leveraging the following Measurabl modules across its portfolio:

Data Manager : Automates data collection and offers quality assurance to ensure complete, accurate, and investment-grade sustainability data across portfolios.

: Automates data collection and offers quality assurance to ensure complete, accurate, and investment-grade sustainability data across portfolios. Insights : Delivers powerful business intelligence with customisable dashboards and KPIs to track performance, uncover trends, and drive accountability toward sustainability goals.

: Delivers powerful business intelligence with customisable dashboards and KPIs to track performance, uncover trends, and drive accountability toward sustainability goals. Disclosure : Offers streamlined, auditable reporting aligned with global frameworks—including CSRD, SFDR, and SBTi—ensuring credibility, consistency, and compliance at scale.

: Offers streamlined, auditable reporting aligned with global frameworks—including CSRD, SFDR, and SBTi—ensuring credibility, consistency, and compliance at scale. Decarb: Helps model and prioritise carbon reduction strategies that align with CRREM pathways, forecast ROI, and strengthen NOI—turning regulatory pressure into financially sound action plans at both the building and portfolio level.

“Our vision is to lead the way in sustainable and responsible business practices by reducing our environmental footprint while actively driving positive social impact,” said Amber Westerborg, Director of Sustainability & Impact at The Social Hub. “We’ve always been ambitious in our sustainability goals but believe these should be measurable to truly drive impact. And so, in order to achieve those, you need reliable data to gauge performance. We’re not just trying to meet the baseline. We’re intent on pushing the boundaries of what sustainability can mean in hospitality. That requires data we can trust, use, and scale in real-time—something we now have with Measurabl.”

The Social Hub’s adoption of Measurabl reflects broader momentum across Europe, where real estate firms are facing rising demand for investment-grade sustainability data. Measurabl continues to expand its footprint in the region, with recent expansion by organizations like Global Student Accommodation , and new leadership including Aislinn McCarry as Head of EMEA .

“We’re thrilled to welcome The Social Hub to our growing global community,” said McCarry. “The Social Hub is a prime example of an organisation creating positive change and value through data-driven solutions, and using this to lead by example. It’s inspiring to partner with a team committed to exceeding the norm, as well as delivering measurable change and business value through sustainability. In an era of regulatory uncertainty, Measurabl provides the stable, scalable infrastructure companies like The Social Hub need to take action and gain a competitive advantage.”

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data management platform for real estate, empowering over 1,000 organizations across 93+ countries—representing more than $3 trillion in assets under management—to measure, manage, and objectively report on performance. With more than 22 billion square feet of real estate under management, Measurabl delivers innovative technology solutions that help customers streamline reporting, reduce environmental impact, and achieve measurable financial results. Learn more at www.measurabl.com .

About The Social Hub

The Social Hub is a European hospitality brand that blends traditional hotel stays with a vibrant, community-focused experience for guests, coworkers, and locals. Founded in 2012 by entrepreneur Charlie MacGregor, the company redefines the role of hotels in cities – offering spaces where people from all walks of life can learn, stay, work, & play… but more importantly, connect with each other.

Headquartered in Amsterdam and a Certified B Corporation, The Social Hub is built on a commitment to social and environmental impact. Its unique hybrid model combines premium design-led short and long-stay hotel rooms with student accommodation, coworking spaces, meeting and event facilities, restaurants and bars, 24-hour gyms, and open-to-the-public spaces like rooftops, parks, and cultural venues.

With more than 10,000 rooms across 21 hubs in Europe’s most dynamic cities – including in Amsterdam (two hubs), Barcelona, Berlin, Bologna, Delft, Eindhoven, Florence (two hubs), Glasgow, Groningen, Maastricht, Madrid, Paris, Porto, Rome, Rotterdam, San Sebastian, The Hague, Toulouse, and Vienna – The Social Hub creates inclusive environments that bring together diverse groups of people under one roof.

The Social Hub also leads a wide-ranging social impact programme, including the TSH Talent Foundation – which is supported by a pledge to donate 1% of the company’s annual global revenues – and hosts more than 6,000 community-centric events each year across Europe, helping spark new ideas and lasting connections in every city.

Two new hubs are currently under development in Lisbon and Turin.

For more information, visit www.thesocialhub.co .

