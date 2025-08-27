AMSYS Innovative Solutions Scales Its Managed Security Business with Conifers.ai

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifers.ai, the agentic AI SOC platform transforming modern Security Operations Centers (SOCs), announced today that AMSYS Innovative Solutions has selected Conifers and its CognitiveSOC™ platform to efficiently scale its managed SOC business and expand client offerings.

A global solution provider leading in artificial intelligence and cyber security, with over 22 years of experience and a 97% customer retention rate, AMSYS helps clients save money and increase efficiency. The provider works closely with its customers to understand their unique needs and provide customized solutions that align with their goals. AMSYS chose Conifers because the platform’s capabilities align with this approach and deliver the increase in efficiency and quality of investigations needed to grow its business.

“Conifers clearly understands what we need to scale, especially in the face of increasingly sophisticated threats. The platform’s ability to continuously adapt to each of our clients’ specific information and profile and deliver high-quality investigations to meet this demand is a game-changer,” said Shemon Bar-Tal, president of global services, AMSYS . “Our SOC is more effective and efficient in terms of alert coverage and throughput, and our resources are freed up to enable us to expand our offerings.”

The Conifers CognitiveSOC was designed with service providers' unique needs in mind, empowering managed SOC teams to tackle complex, multi-tier security incidents with unparalleled speed, accuracy, and confidence. The platform continuously ingests security incidents and, in conjunction with tenant-based institutional knowledge, provides deep, contextual investigations for each client. Centralized tenant management and nested multi-tenancy capabilities with seamless integration to any tech stack facilitate expansion. Strategic, customer-specific dashboards deliver meaningful insights that translate tactical results into outcomes that prove value. With Conifers, managed SOC and MDR teams can be more proactive, expand incident coverage, reduce resolution times, and focus on higher-value tasks.

“In addition to enabling SOCs across the board to be more effective and efficient with our patent-pending AI SOC agents technology, we also designed the CognitiveSOC to include features and capabilities to enable service providers to grow their business and margins without having to compromise on alert coverage and investigation quality,” said Tom Findling, Conifers’ co-founder and CEO. “AMSYS recognized what they needed to do to modernize their SOC and that we are the right partner to help them do this. We’re thrilled to have them join our growing community of customers.”

You can learn more about Conifers and its CognitiveSOC AI SOC agents platform here .

About Conifers.ai

Conifers.ai is transforming security operations centers (SOCs) with CognitiveSOC™, its AI SOC platform, enabling enterprises and MSSPs to achieve SOC excellence. By leveraging agentic AI, Conifers helps security teams investigate complex, multi-tier incidents with speed, accuracy, and trust. Led by seasoned cybersecurity leaders and backed by SYN Ventures, PICUS Capital, and others, the company brings deep industry knowledge and innovation to an increasingly AI-driven threat landscape. Learn more at www.conifers.ai .

