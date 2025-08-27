From Insight to Impact: 740,000 Employee Surveys Inform a New Benefits Experience

Denver, Colorado, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businessolver®, the market-leader in SaaS-based HR and benefits administration technology, is launching a new wave of innovation in Benefitsolver® for the 2026 annual enrollment season, with streamlined navigation and smarter tools built to meet the evolving needs of today’s workforce.

These upgrades are rooted in member feedback from 740,000 post-enrollment surveys from the 2025 enrollment and client insights, positioning organizations to achieve greater employee engagement, improved decision-making, and smoother enrollment experiences for HR and their employees.

“These enhancements represent our commitment to creating a benefits experience that feels personal, clear, and easy to navigate,” said Rae Shanahan, Chief Strategy Officer at Businessolver. “From branded experiences across every channel, to smarter prioritization on the home page, to Sofia’s agentic AI guidance and more intuitive navigation, we’re removing the complexity that has long stood in the way of confident decision-making. Employees shouldn’t need a degree in benefits to make the right choices; we’re making sure they don’t.”

Upgrades to the Benefitsolver enrollment experience drive more confidence and best-fit steerage at enrollment

More than 740,000 employees completed our 2024 post-annual-enrollment survey, and while benefits literacy is still a challenge for 86% of employees, it doesn’t have to be a barrier to decision-making: 84% of employees rate their enrollment experience through Benefitsolver as “great” or “excellent” and 79% say they’re “confident” in their enrollment decisions.

Using delight and ease of use as guiding principles, Businessolver introduced the following enhancements to the Benefitsolver platform to further support best-fit decision making during 2026 benefits enrollment:

Smarter, Actionable Home Page: A smarter task engine now powers the member experience, highlighting the most critical benefits actions and deadlines. By intelligently prioritizing what matters most, it helps employees stay focused, reduce confusion, and complete key tasks with confidence. Personalized Guidance, Powered by Agentic AI: Businessolver’s proprietary AI benefits assistant, Sofia, uses agentic AI to do more than respond; she sits alongside the user throughout the entire enrollment journey to anticipate questions, interpret plan options and details, and act on bringing forward key documents and answers. By referencing each employee’s unique data, Sofia delivers tailored plan information and clear answers that simplify even the most complex benefits choices. Clearer Benefits Explanations: Employees asked for more detailed plan information—and we delivered. The updated experience highlights key plan attributes with simplified explanations and proactive feature callouts, making it easier for members to understand the value of each benefit and make confident choices. Smarter Navigation, Clearer Impact: The redesigned experience helps employees understand how benefit choices affect both their coverage and their paycheck. With progress tracking, side-by-side comparisons, and real-time insights into how selections differ from current plans, members can make more informed financial decisions every step of the way. Branded Benefits, Everywhere: By expanding the mobile app branding, the Benefitsolver experience mirrors your company’s look and feel across all channels. From desktop to mobile, employees interact with your brand, not just a platform, creating continuity, trust, and stronger engagement.



Personalization and modern UX drive real ROI for Businessolver clients

Findings from Businessolver’s 2025 Benefits Insights data reveal that when the enrollment experience is focused and meaningful, employees are more likely to stay engaged after enrollment: 36% of employees log into the platform 4+ times after enrollment when the experience is personalized.

Personalization at enrollment guides right-fit benefits steerage across medical, vision, dental, and key voluntary and non-electable programs. Employees who use Businessolver’s decision support tool at enrollment are 129% more likely to enroll in a health savings account (HSA) when eligible.

Learn more about how decision support and user experience supports employee engagement, confidence, and cost management in Businessolver’s Benefits Insights data: www.businessolver.com/benefits-insights

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits technology that empowers empathetic service supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communications tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver’s unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.