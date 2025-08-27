Single-use Pump Market Size to Project USD 2,133.2 Million by 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global single-use pump market size estimated at USD 523.65 million in 2024, is anticipated to grow to USD 2,133.2 million by 2034, reflecting a strong CAGR of 15.95%, according to a report by Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the market is driven by the growing biopharmaceutical industry, which increases the production of biologics and personalized medicine, which fuels the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the global single-use pump market by 41% in 2023

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By product, the equipment segment held the majority share of the single-use pump market.

By material, the Polypropylene (PP) pump segment held the largest share in the single-use pump market.

By end use, the biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest market.



Market Overview & Potential

The single-use pump market is growing rapidly because the single-use pump has many advantages, such as reducing sterilization and cleaning costs, eliminating contamination, easy coating replacement, and faster pump operation. Single-use pumps are available for a variety of applications based on customer needs. Consistency and accuracy, proper pressure and flow, low energy and low shear, low heat input, and reliable pump equipment to ensure consistent equipment. This can be achieved by using a single-use quadruple diaphragm in biopharmaceutical production. The main advantage of these pumps, whether used in stainless steel or single-use setups, is their specific mode of operation. Single-use pumps allow major biopharmaceutical companies to eliminate the high costs of cleaning and operating pumps and systems.

What Is The Growth Potential Responsible For The Growth Of The Single-Use Pump Market?

The growth of the single-use pump market is driven by the growing biopharmaceutical industry, which increases the demand for production of biologics like monoclonal antibodies and vaccines, which uses single use single-use pumps for processes for efficient and contamination-free manufacturing, which fuels the growth of the market. The growing demand for personalized medicine also uses single-use systems, which offer the necessary scalability and adaptability for these therapies, fueling the growth. The other key drivers are operational efficiency and cost reduction, technological advancements, regulatory support, and sustainability, and market expansion, which boost the growth of the market.

What Are The Growing Trends Associated With The Single-Use Pump Market?

Technological Advancements

The improved and enhanced e-design, material, and performance through interaction of smart technology and integration of IoT fuels the growth of the market.



Rising Adoption Of Single-Use Technologies In Biomanufacturing

The shift of the biopharmaceutical industry towards the use of single-use systems due to its advantages associated with it fuels the growth of the market.



Regulatory Support

The simplified validation processes and reduced burden of cleaning and sterilization influence the growth.



Sustainability And Eco-Friendliness

The growing awareness and regulation for the use of sustainable and eco-friendly single-use pumps influences the eco-friendly manufacturing practices.



What Is The Growing Challenge In The Single-Use Pump Market?

The key challenges that hinder the growth of the market are environmental concerns, high initial investments, compatibility and standardization, performance variability, extractables and leachables, supply chain disruption, regulatory landscape, and scalability. These factors affect profitability and also the cost of the final product, limiting growth. These are a few challenges that limit the growth and expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate The Single-Use Pump Market In 2024?

North America dominates the single-use pump market in 2024. North America remains a key market for single-use pumps, supported by the strong presence of biopharmaceutical companies and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The region emphasizes rapid innovation, with pharmaceutical manufacturers adopting disposable technologies to enhance productivity and compliance with stringent regulatory frameworks. Increasing investments in biologics, monoclonal antibodies, and cell and gene therapies create high demand for sterile, efficient fluid handling systems. The U.S., in particular, leads adoption due to robust r&d funding and frequent collaborations between biotech startups and large pharmaceutical firms. This focus on innovation and efficiency ensures North America maintains a leading role in the global market.

What Made The Asia Pacific Significantly Grow In The Single-Use Pump Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is emerging as a fast-growing region for single-use pumps, driven by expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing, rising healthcare investments, and supportive government initiatives. Countries like China, India, South Korea, and Singapore are strengthening their biopharmaceutical industries, which boosts demand for efficient, sterile fluid handling systems. The affordability, ease of deployment, and regulatory advantages of single-use pumps make them highly attractive for regional manufacturers seeking to align with international standards. Additionally, the growing clinical trials and vaccine production capacity in the region further accelerate adoption. Asia Pacific is thus positioning itself as a hub for scalable, cost-efficient bioprocessing solutions.

Segmental Insights

By Product,

How Did The Equipment Segment Dominate The Single-Use Pump Market In 2024?

The equipment segment held the majority share of the single-use pump market. The equipment segment in the single-use pump market is vital as it ensures sterile and efficient fluid transfer in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical processes. These pumps are designed for disposable use, reducing the risks of contamination and cross-batch interference. Their adoption is driven by flexibility, faster turnaround in manufacturing, and suitability for high-purity applications. Companies prefer these pumps as they minimize downtime associated with cleaning and sterilization, aligning with modern production models focused on efficiency. The equipment also supports continuous bioprocessing and high-value drug production, making it a central component of single-use technology ecosystems in life sciences.

By material,

Which Material Segment Dominates the Single-Use Pump Market In 2024?

The polypropylene (PP) pump segment held the largest share in the single-use pump market. Polypropylene pumps dominate the material category due to their chemical resistance, durability, and compatibility with a wide range of bioprocess fluids. Their lightweight structure and ease of integration make them a preferred choice for pharmaceutical facilities aiming for cost-effective, safe, and sterile fluid handling. Polypropylene also supports gamma irradiation sterilization, enhancing its acceptance in regulated environments. With increasing reliance on single-use systems, these pumps reduce risks of contamination while maintaining mechanical stability. The material’s adaptability in complex drug formulations and vaccine production processes further enhances its role in modern biopharmaceutical workflows, ensuring reliability in large and small-scale applications.

By End Use,

Which End Use Segment Dominates the Single-Use Pump Market In 2024?

The biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest market. Biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies represent the largest end-use segment, relying on single-use pumps to streamline production and maintain sterility standards. These organizations benefit from the pumps’ ability to handle sensitive biologics, cell cultures, and drug formulations without cross-contamination risks. The technology allows flexibility in scaling production, supporting clinical trials and commercial manufacturing alike. Single-use pumps also align with regulatory compliance by eliminating cleaning validation requirements. With rising demand for biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapeutics, pharma companies increasingly invest in disposable solutions that optimize efficiency and reduce operational complexities, making single-use pumps a cornerstone of their modern manufacturing infrastructure.

Recent Developments

In June 2024, Ingersoll Rand Inc., a global provider of mission-critical process and industrial solutions, completed a previously announced agreement to acquire ILC Dover and Air and Power Equipment (CAPS), Del PD Pumps and Gear Pvt Ltd. (Del Pumps), and Fruvac Ltd. for a total value of approximately US$150 million.

In May 2023, Getinge announced an agreement to acquire High Purity New England, Inc., an American company addressing the rapidly growing challenges of single-use purification solutions for bioprocessing applications.

In May 2024, Novo Holdings A/S announced that it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in Single Use Support. This life sciences company rapidly provides solutions to the pharmaceutical industry to solve their manufacturing processes.



Single-use Pump Market Key Players

Dover Corp.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc.

Colly Flowtech

Levitronix

PumpCell

Fluid Flow Products, Inc.

PerfuseCell A/S

ALMATECHNIK AG

ESI Technologies Ltd.

Avantor Inc.

Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Equipment Peristaltic pumps Quaternary diaphragm pump Centrifugal pumps Others

Accessories

By Material

Polypropylene (PP) Pumps

Polyethylene (PE) Pumps

Others



By End-use

Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies

CROs & CMOs

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





