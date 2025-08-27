BioNTX Announces BIO CEO John Crowley as Featured Speaker at iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTX, the leading biotechnology and healthcare innovation trade organization in North Texas, is thrilled to announce that John F. Crowley, President & CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), will headline the 2025 iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit, scheduled for September 16–17 at the iconic Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas.

Crowley—renowned for his pioneering leadership in rare disease drug development and his advocacy for patient-centered innovation—will set the stage for a bold forward-looking theme: “10 Years and Beyond.” His keynote will help frame the national conversation on how today’s breakthroughs are shaping tomorrow’s biotech landscape.

“John F. Crowley’s leadership at BIO marks a pivotal moment—not just for our region, but for the entire industry,” said Kathleen M. Otto-Rosenblum, CEO of BioNTX. “His presence at iC³® signals that North Texas is at the heart of a nationwide innovation renaissance, where science, purpose, and opportunity converge to redefine what is possible.”

Now entering its second decade, the iC³® Summit—rooted in the formula Innovation = Capital × Collaboration × Commercialization—has become the region’s premier platform. It brings together entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, and policymakers to co-create the future of life sciences and healthcare.

This year’s summit will spotlight Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its transformative impact across the biosciences—from precision medicine and AI-accelerated drug discovery to biomanufacturing and diagnostics.

iC³® 2025 Summit Highlights Include:

Featured Remarks by BIO CEO John Crowley

Immersive Panel Sessions — including, but not limited to: BioSecure: Protecting the Future of Biotechnology – addressing national security, bio-preparedness, and safeguarding innovation in an era of global challenges Advancing Biotech in Space: Zero Gravity’s Impact on Life Sciences – exploring how space-based research is opening new frontiers in life sciences and expanding opportunities for biotech breakthroughs Mastering Capital Strategies: Expert Insights into Life Sciences Investment and Capital Market Transactions – exploring capital raising and transactions in life sciences, with insights on trends, investor expectations, and strategies for navigating this complex landscape Biomanufacturing: Scaling Science into Solutions – diving into the next generation of advanced manufacturing, supply chain resilience, and commercialization at scale Beyond the Bench and the Boardroom: Unlocking Federal & Alternative Funding – strategies to secure capital in a shifting policy and funding landscape The Power of Cell & Gene Therapy – highlighting how cell and gene therapies are unlocking new frontiers in medicine, offering hope for conditions once considered untreatable Talent, Tech & Trajectory: Building the Life Science Workforce of Tomorrow – building sustainable pipelines for talent in an era of rapid innovation and AI adoption Spotlight on Innovation: Company Presentations & Reverse Pitches – featuring a diverse lineup of companies and investors showcasing their latest breakthroughs and strategic visions, while exploring emerging technologies, new investment opportunities, and connections shaping the future of biotech and life sciences



These sessions represent just a sample of the robust agenda planned for iC³® 2025, with additional panels and presentations covering critical topics such as AI in drug discovery, reimbursement strategies, hospital engagement, and the next wave of therapeutic innovation.

With over 1,000 attendees expected—from innovators to investors—iC³® 2025 will be the largest, most impactful summit yet, showcasing North Texas as a national epicenter of bioscience and healthcare transformation.

“Our message is clear,” added Otto-Rosenblum. “We are not just reflecting on a rich past—we are sprinting into a future powered by an innovation renaissance. Thanks to leaders like John F. Crowley and the energy of this community, the next frontier is within reach.”

Sponsorship opportunities are now open—offering direct access to industry leaders, enhanced visibility, and alignment with a region leading the nation in innovation.

Registration is also open. Join us at the Hilton Anatole for iC³® 2025—where vision meets momentum and the next decade of innovation takes flight.

Visit our website for more details and to secure your spot today.

About the iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit

The iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit is the premier annual event for life science and healthcare innovation in North Texas. Representing Innovation = Capital × Collaboration × Commercialization, the summit convenes entrepreneurs, investors, scientists, and policymakers to share ideas, spark partnerships, and showcase transformative technologies that are shaping the future of healthcare and biotechnology.

About BioNTX

BioNTX is the leading life science trade organization for North Texas, representing a broad range of stakeholders across biotechnology, biopharma, healthcare, and research. Through advocacy, education, networking, and partnerships, BioNTX fosters the growth of the innovation ecosystem and positions North Texas as a national leader in life science and healthcare innovation.

About BIO

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) is the world’s largest advocacy association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers, and related organizations across the United States and more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial, and environmental biotechnology products.

Media Contact:

Eric B. Moore

BioNTX

972-679-6056

emoore@biontx.org