Human Growth Hormone Market to Hit USD 18.25 Billion by 2032, Driven by Expanding Therapeutic Applications and Biotech Advances – SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Growth Hormone Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Human Growth Hormone Market was valued at USD 7.15 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 18.25 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.48% over 2025–2032. The U.S. led the market with a valuation of USD 2.58 billion in 2024, and is expected to achieve USD 6.38 billion by 2032, supported by a robust pipeline of recombinant therapies, regulatory approvals, and increased adoption in pediatric growth disorders, Turner syndrome, and adult hormone deficiency.

Growing demand for advanced biologics, coupled with the use of hGH in sports medicine, metabolic conditions, and anti-aging research, continues to drive market expansion. Increased R&D funding, biotech innovations, and favorable reimbursement policies are fueling adoption globally.





Get Free Sample Report of the Human Growth Hormone Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6909

Human Growth Hormone Market Overview

Human Growth Hormone is a peptide hormone essential for growth, metabolism, and cell repair. Recombinant DNA technology has transformed the hGH landscape, reducing dependency on cadaver-derived sources and enhancing safety and availability. Its applications extend beyond pediatrics into oncology, metabolic disorders, muscle wasting conditions, and regenerative medicine.

The U.S. remains the largest consumer due to high diagnosis rates, strong healthcare infrastructure, and significant investment from leading biopharma companies. The market is also supported by FDA approvals for novel delivery systems, including long-acting hGH therapies that improve patient compliance.

Major players in the Human Growth Hormone Market include:

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck KGaA

Genentech Inc. (Roche)

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG)

Ipsen S.A.

Anhui Anke Biotechnology (Group) Co. Ltd. and other players.

Human Growth Hormone Market Segment Insights

By Product

The Human Growth Hormone market in 2024 was lidered by the other segment with 96.32% share due to high accessibility of regular daily Human Growth Hormone products such as somatropin for Human Growth Hormone. Thanks to their well-documented clinical efficacy, favorable safety profile, and broad commercial availability, these therapies have become the treatment of choice for growth hormone deficiency.

The long-acting part will grow the quickest with increasing interest in one weekly injections. Enhanced patient compliance, particularly among children, and recent US FDA approvals of agents such as somapacitan-beco and somatrogon-ghla are driving uptake.

By Application

The Human Growth Hormone market was dominated by the GH Deficiency segment, which garnered a 42.16% share in 2024 due to the high incidence of this disorder in children and adults alike. The HGH therapy segment was the driven market leader, attributable to several key factors including the strong clinical preference for HGH therapy over alternative treatment methods, early diagnosis of growth retardation, high availability and adoption of recombinant HGH products, as well as strong insurance coverage for HGH therapy.

Rising awareness about childhood growth disorders, a higher prevalence of screening in schools and clinics, and improved treatment compliance via long-acting GH formulations are expected to drive growth in the Pediatric GH Deficiency segment faster than the Adult GH Deficiency segment.

Need Any Customization Research on Human Growth Hormone Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6909

Regional Analysis

North America Leads While Asia Pacific Surges with Fastest Growth in Human Growth Hormone Market

North America commanded a dominant share of the Human Growth Hormone market in 2024, at 41.36%, owing to the availability of an established healthcare system to treat such disorders, high level of awareness regarding growth hormone disorders, availability of advanced diagnostics, and strong presence of major pharmaceutical companies among others. Market growth in the U.S. predominantly and partly driven by favorable reimbursement policies, regulatory approvals of long-acting HGH therapies and well-adopted management of recombinant HGH treatments.

Asia Pacific with fastest growth at 12.97% CAGR high healthcare spending & rise in awareness are key Propelling Factors along with access to Hormone therapy (dermal gels) & government support towards usage of biosimilars & adoption in digital health & telemedicine solutions.

Recent Developments in the Human Growth Hormone Market

In March 2025, Novo Nordisk launched a long-acting weekly hGH injection approved by the FDA, significantly improving treatment compliance.

Pfizer and OPKO Health announced new Phase III trial results for somatrogon, showing improved outcomes in pediatric patients.

Eli Lilly expanded its endocrinology pipeline with next-gen hGH formulations aimed at both pediatric and adult segments.

Sandoz advanced its biosimilar hGH program, aiming for wider affordability and access in emerging markets.

Statistical Insights

Pediatric growth hormone deficiency accounts for over 50% of total prescriptions globally.

Biosimilar penetration in Europe is over 30%, reducing treatment costs and expanding patient access.

In the U.S., sports medicine and off-label anti-aging uses account for 8–10% of demand, despite regulatory scrutiny.

Buy the Full Human Growth Hormone Market Report (Single-User License) Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6909

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

Incidence and prevalence rates – helps you evaluate the burden of nausea and vomiting cases and forecast demand for antiemetic drugs across regions.

– helps you evaluate the burden of nausea and vomiting cases and forecast demand for antiemetic drugs across regions. Prescription trends – helps you understand physician prescribing behavior and regional variations in the adoption of antiemetic therapies.

– helps you understand physician prescribing behavior and regional variations in the adoption of antiemetic therapies. Pharmaceutical spending patterns – helps you analyze government, commercial, and private expenditures, along with out-of-pocket spending for antiemetic treatments.

– helps you analyze government, commercial, and private expenditures, along with out-of-pocket spending for antiemetic treatments. Regulatory approvals and market access – helps you assess new product launches, approval timelines, and barriers impacting antiemetic drug availability.

– helps you assess new product launches, approval timelines, and barriers impacting antiemetic drug availability. Generic versus branded drug share – helps you identify cost-driven substitution patterns and opportunities in the generic antiemetic segment.

– helps you identify cost-driven substitution patterns and opportunities in the generic antiemetic segment. Supply chain disruption index – helps you uncover risks in drug manufacturing, distribution, and availability due to geopolitical or logistical challenges.

– helps you uncover risks in drug manufacturing, distribution, and availability due to geopolitical or logistical challenges. Competitive landscape – helps you compare leading players’ pipelines, regional presence, product mix, and growth strategies in the antiemetics market.

Human Growth Hormone Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 7.15 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 18.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.48% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments By Product (Long Acting, Others)

By Application (Growth Hormone (GH) Deficiency, Adult GH Deficiency, Pediatric GH Deficiency, Turner Syndrome, Idiopathic Short Stature, Prader-Willi Syndrome, Small for Gestational Age, Other)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Specialty Pharmacy) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Access Complete Report Details of Human Growth Hormone Market Analysis & Outlook@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/human-growth-hormone-market-6909

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.