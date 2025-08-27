Denny’s Announces NEW Value Menu with 5 Slams® Starting at $5 and NEW Limited Time Only Menu, Including Grand Slam Burrito

Spartanburg, SC, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With back-to-school and fall activities ramping up, Denny's is making it easy for families to enjoy a great meal with value-packed deals, including its 5 Slams® Starting at $5 lineup. Featuring a variety of breakfast favorites and all-day diner classics, guests can fill up day or night, for less.

Now through October 28, the 5 Slams Starting at $5 menu features the New Grand® Slam Burrito, New BLT&E Slamwich®, New 2-Egg Breakfast Slam®, Everyday Value Slam®, and Super Slam®. Five complete meals beginning at just $5 and never over $10*.

5 Slams Starting at $5 Line-up:

NEW! Grand Slam Burrit o : Hit a Grand Slam of flavor with crispy Applewood-smoked bacon, sausage crumbles, scrambled eggs, crispy hashbrowns and melted cheese in a warm flour tortilla served with a side of salsa.

: Hit a Grand Slam of flavor with crispy Applewood-smoked bacon, sausage crumbles, scrambled eggs, crispy hashbrowns and melted cheese in a warm flour tortilla served with a side of salsa. NEW! BLT&E Slamwich: The perfect sandwich, made with four strips of crispy Applewood-smoked bacon, a cooked-to-order egg, crisp lettuce and tomato with a spread of mayo on perfectly toasted sourdough. Served with crispy hash browns or fries.

The perfect sandwich, made with four strips of crispy Applewood-smoked bacon, a cooked-to-order egg, crisp lettuce and tomato with a spread of mayo on perfectly toasted sourdough. Served with crispy hash browns or fries. NEW! 2-Egg Breakfast Slam : Two eggs cooked your way, with crispy hash browns and white toast. A simple classic breakfast.

: Two eggs cooked your way, with crispy hash browns and white toast. A simple classic breakfast. And two additional menu favorites round out this feature: The Everyday Value Slam and The Super Slam.

Back by popular demand, Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes have also returned to Denny’s booths! Bursting with flavor and pumpkin goodness, it’s a must-have dish this fall. These limited time fall menu items include:

Pumpkin Pecan Pancake Slam®: This Slam brings all the fall flavor together in one satisfying meal, featuring two buttermilk pancakes cooked with real pumpkin pie filling and topped with rich pecan pie sauce, served with two fresh eggs made to order, crispy-golden hash browns, and two crispy Applewood-smoked bacon strips or sausage links.

NEW! Bourbon Bacon Sirloin Dinner: Joining the delicious Bourbon options alongside the Bourbon Bacon Burger and Bourbon Chicken Sizzlin’ Skillet is the Bourbon Bacon Sirloin Dinner - USDA choice cut, 8 oz seasoned sirloin steak topped with bourbon sauce, caramelized onions, chopped Applewood-smoked bacon and sautéed mushrooms. Served with two sides and dinner bread.

Joining the delicious Bourbon options alongside the Bourbon Bacon Burger and Bourbon Chicken Sizzlin’ Skillet is the Bourbon Bacon Sirloin Dinner - USDA choice cut, 8 oz seasoned sirloin steak topped with bourbon sauce, caramelized onions, chopped Applewood-smoked bacon and sautéed mushrooms. Served with two sides and dinner bread. NEW! Chocolate Cinnamon Milkshake: Always hand-dipped, premium vanilla ice cream blended with rich chocolate syrup and sweet bursts of cinnamon crunch in every sip.

"Our guests are looking for great value and great taste, especially during the busy fall season," said Ellie Doty, Denny's Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer. "With the return of our beloved pumpkin favorites, alongside our new 5 Slams Starting at $5 menu and other limited-time offerings, we’re serving up the perfect combination of seasonal flavor, smart savings and satisfying meals."

For guests who want to save all year long, Denny’s is rolling out its new Loyalty Program. It’s simple - members earn 10 Booth Bucks for every dollar spent and redeem for FREE Denny's food, with over 40 delicious menu items to choose from including beverages, appetizers, sides, Kids' Meals, and desserts! Guests who sign up for Denny’s Rewards will get a welcome offer for immediate use in restaurant or at Dennys.com, receive ongoing challenges to "plus up" points, and gain access to exclusive deals and savings throughout the year - including the birthday FREE Everyday Value Slam reward guests know and love.

To learn more about Denny’s new 5 Slams Starting at $5, new fall menu, and to sign up for Denny’s Rewards, visit www.dennys.com/rewards.

*Prices and participation may vary, check your local Denny’s.

