ServiceTrade Project Chill Brings Cool Relief to Raleigh and Durham Families in Need

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade , Inc., the provider of the industry's best-in-class field service management platform that helps commercial contractors service smarter and scale faster, is proud to announce the launch of Project Chill, a community initiative in partnership with the Helping Hand Mission that will provide much-needed relief to families in the Raleigh and Durham areas facing extreme heat challenges.

Through Project Chill, ServiceTrade is donating ten window air conditioning units for local families that lack access to adequate cooling during sweltering summer months. By covering the cost of the units, ServiceTrade gives these families comfort and improved safety from seasonal temperatures. Helping Hand Mission, a trusted nonprofit dedicated to empowering underserved families through tangible acts of compassion and service, is coordinating outreach and beneficiary selection to maximize impact.

"ServiceTrade was founded here and is proudly headquartered in Durham. One of our core values is to build trust through partnership, care, and shared wins,” said Amy Robertson, Chief People Officer at ServiceTrade. “Anyone who has lived in North Carolina knows the trick of 'False Fall'—a few cool mornings that whisper of autumn before the heat comes roaring back, often lasting through November. For many of us, it’s a minor inconvenience. But for elderly neighbors and families in need, that heat can be punishing without relief.”

The Raleigh/Durham area is experiencing a significant increase in summer temperatures, with recent years marking the warmest decade on record, and a notable rise in dangerously hot nights.

“Helping Hand Mission was founded to help people who can’t always help themselves,” said Sylvia Wiggins, founder and director of Helping Hand. “This collaboration with ServiceTrade is a wonderful example of how working together can transform lives and our community for the better. Providing these air conditioners to keep families cool in the heat of summer is a powerful reminder of the impact people can have when they come together to help others.”

ServiceTrade has a long history of giving back to the community. “This isn’t just about cooling a room; it’s about easing hardship, showing compassion, and living out our values in the community we call home,” concluded Ms. Robertson.

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade, Inc., is a best-in-class field service management platform that enables commercial contractors to build efficient, profitable, and growing businesses. With a decade of innovation and 1300 customers, ServiceTrade is an end-to-end, fully integrated solution that maximizes technician performance, streamlines operations, and delivers digital-first experiences that win and delight customers. Commercial contractors can service smarter and scale faster with ServiceTrade.

About Helping Hand Mission

Helping Hand Mission is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing aid and resources to underserved families in the Raleigh-Durham community through acts of compassion and service. The mission assists families in need with food, clothing, furniture, and shelter. It offers 16 programs and events, all free of charge, to help children, teens, the elderly, the homeless, the handicapped, the disabled, the low-income, and victims of fire become self-sufficient. Learn how you can lend a helping hand at https://helpinghandmission1.wixsite.com/helping-hand-mission .

