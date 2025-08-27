Apple Music Taps TuneIn to Expand Global Access to Its Live Radio Stations

Beginning today, listeners around the world can stream all six commercial-free Apple Music live radio stations on TuneIn





SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, today announced a new partnership with Apple to expand access to Apple Music’s commercial-free live radio stations to listeners around the world. This marks the first time Apple’s 24/7 global radio stations are available outside of its own native platform.

Starting today, all six free Apple Music live radio stations are available on TuneIn. Listeners around the globe can access the stations through TuneIn’s 200+ connected device partnerships, including smart speakers, headphones and 15+ automotive brands.

“Apple Music Radio has always been about connection, artists sharing their music and their stories in real time and listeners discovering something new together,” said Rachel Newman, co-head of Apple Music. “Through our partnership with TuneIn, we’re able to bring that experience to even more people, extending beyond the Apple ecosystem and reaching music fans wherever they are.”

Listeners can choose from a diverse lineup of Apple Music radio stations, each offering a unique sound:

Apple Music 1: The global hub for pop culture and artist-led programming, where the world's greatest hosts like Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden and the biggest names in music come together to debut new releases, break news, connect directly with fans and most importantly, play great music.

Apple Music Hits: A nonstop soundtrack of the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s, featuring shows from iconic artists and hosts who share the stories behind the songs you love.

Apple Music Country: The definitive home for every lane of country music, celebrating today’s stars, introducing tomorrow’s, and honoring the legends who shaped the genre.

Apple Música Uno: A celebration of Latin music’s diversity, from reggaetón to Música Mexicana, with hosts, artists, music programming that spotlight what’s new, now, and moving culture worldwide.

Apple Music Club: A 24/7 home for dance and electronic music, curating global DJ mixes and club culture, from festivals to the underground.

Apple Music Chill: A sanctuary of sound designed for calm and reflection, offering a continuous flow of chill tracks and mindful moments across genres.

“Apple choosing TuneIn as the first platform to stream its radio stations reinforces our position as the go-to distribution partner for global audio,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “With deep integrations across connected devices and cars, TuneIn is uniquely positioned to deliver premium content to listeners everywhere. Our mission is simple: to be the world’s leading live audio platform, bringing nonstop, audio experiences to audiences 24/7.”

Beginning today, listeners can stream Apple Music Radio around the globe on the TuneIn app and TuneIn.com .

To learn more about Apple Music Radio stations on TuneIn, please visit TuneIn.com .

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Apple Music:

Apple loves music. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes. Today, the award-winning Apple Music celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans with a catalog of over 100 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and the best artist interviews, conversations, and global premieres with Apple Music Radio. With original content from the most respected and beloved people in music, autoplay, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Apple Music offers the world’s best listening experience, helping listeners discover new music and enjoy their favorites while empowering the global artist community. Apple Music is available in over 167 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod, CarPlay, Apple Vision Pro, and online at music.apple.com , plus popular smart speakers, smart TVs, and Android and Windows devices. Apple Music is ad-free and never shares consumer data with third parties. More information is available at apple.com/apple-music .

PR Contact for TuneIn

SamsonPR

TuneIn@Samsonpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7138176a-1379-4a60-a35b-045e66c15f44