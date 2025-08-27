Momcozy Ergonest Maternity Belly Band Nominated for Prestigious Kind+Jugend Innovation Award 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy is proud to announce that the Ergonest Maternity Belly Band has been officially nominated for the Kind + Jugend Innovation Award 2025, standing out as the only Momcozy product to reach the final session of this year’s competition. This prestigious recognition marks a significant milestone not only for the brand but also for the future of maternity support innovations worldwide.





A Global Stage for Innovation in the Mother & Baby Industry

Held annually in Cologne, Germany, Kind + Jugend (K+J) is regarded as the most influential international trade fair in the global mother and baby industry. The Innovation Award presented at K+J is one of the highest honors within this field, highlighting products that combine outstanding functionality, safety, and design to improve the lives of parents and children worldwide.

Earning a nomination at the final session is a rare distinction. For Momcozy, this recognition reflects the jury’s confidence as well as professional midwives’ endorsement of the Ergonest Maternity Belly Band. The Innovation Award serves not only as a stamp of product excellence but also as validation from experts who dedicate their work to maternal health and postpartum well-being.

Recognition of True Innovation in Maternity Support

The Ergonest Maternity Belly Band was selected for its pioneering design and focus on maternal comfort and health, representing the first of its kind in the industry to feature both the patented Ergonest Support Structure™ and an O-shaped molding system within one product.

The patented Ergonest Support Structure™ provides unparalleled stability for the lower back, helping to relieve tension and reduce pregnancy-related discomfort.

The O-shaped 3D molding design alleviates belly pressure by evenly distributing weight, giving expectant mothers enhanced daily support without compromising mobility.

Crafted with soft, breathable, and skin-friendly fabrics, the band ensures comfort for long hours of wear while maintaining durability and easy adjustability through a self-gripping closure system.

Together, these features make the Ergonest Belly Band more than just a maternity accessory—it is an advanced pregnancy support solution designed to accompany women through one of the most transformative stages of life. Expectant mothers benefit from instant relief, improved posture, and greater daily comfort, allowing them to focus more on enjoying pregnancy rather than enduring its physical strains.

Next Steps: Awaiting the Winner Announcement

The official winner announcement will take place on September 9, 2025, at 11 a.m. during the Kind + Jugend opening ceremony in Cologne. Koelnmesse, the organizer of the event, will reveal the winners of each category live on stage in front of a global audience of industry leaders, media, and professionals.

In addition to the Innovation Award, Momcozy’s Ergonest Maternity Belly Band is also eligible to receive the “Midwives’ Choice” Award, an honor given by practicing midwives to products they deem especially beneficial in real-world maternal care. Winning either recognition would mark another historic moment for Momcozy and its mission to support mothers worldwide.

Momcozy will be showcasing at Kind + Jugend 2025, the leading international trade fair for premium baby and toddler products.

Date: September 9–11, 2025

Booth: Hall 11.2, Stand A008

Location: Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany

More Than a Product: A Commitment to Women’s Health

For Momcozy, this nomination represents more than acknowledgment of product design—it is a recognition of the brand’s commitment to women’s health, comfort, and empowerment. Innovation at Momcozy is always guided by one core principle: creating solutions that truly respond to the real needs of mothers.

The Ergonest Maternity Belly Band is a testament to this philosophy. By blending clinical insight, ergonomic design, and maternal feedback, Momcozy has developed a maternity support band that redefines what comfort during pregnancy can mean.

As Momcozy continues to expand its global footprint, this recognition from the Kind + Jugend Innovation Award 2025 further validates the brand’s role as a pioneer in maternity care innovations. It underscores the dedication of the Momcozy team to not only deliver high-quality pregnancy essentials but also to champion the broader mission of improving maternal well-being across the world.

About Momcozy

Momcozy is a global mother and baby brand, serving over 4.5 million* mothers in more than 60 countries and regions. Since 2018, we've evolved to meet the unique needs of moms and their families, offering a range of products from pregnancy through early motherhood. As the Cozy Reformer, we always put moms first, delivering innovative solutions, comfort, and support to bring joy and ease to their journeys.

Contact:

Anna Jiang, pr@momcozy.com