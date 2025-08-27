Beijing DRT Diving Expo: DIVEVOLK Showcases Cutting-Edge Tech and Connects with Users

BEIJING, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vibrant energy of the diving world converged at the 2025 DRT SHOW in Beijing, held from August 8 to 10 at the prestigious China National Convention Center. As a leading innovator in underwater photography and communication gear, DIVEVOLK was thrilled to participate at booth C126, where we unveiled our latest advancements, engaged with passionate divers, and fostered meaningful connections. This expo wasn't just about displaying products—it was about listening to user feedback, sharing knowledge, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible underwater.





One of the standout highlights was the Beijing debut of our revolutionary SeaLink Underwater Smartphone Data Transmitter. This game-changing device allows seamless real-time data transmission from your smartphone while submerged, enabling effortless live streaming and communication without surfacing. Attendees were blown away, describing it as "incredibly high-tech" and "unprecedented in the industry." By dramatically lowering the barriers to underwater live streaming, SeaLink empowers divers of all levels to share their adventures instantly, sparking innovation and excitement across the community.





We also introduced our new Bluetooth shutter alongside an expanded lineup of underwater photography combo kits, designed to suit a wider range of scenarios—from casual snorkeling to professional dives. These versatile setups make capturing stunning underwater visuals easier and more intuitive, whether you're using your smartphone for quick snaps or intricate shots. Our booth buzzed with visitors eager to try them out, highlighting how these tools adapt to diverse user needs and enhance the overall diving experience.





To make the event even more memorable, we rolled out a host of on-site perks. Visitors could grab exclusive small gifts, join thrilling live lucky draws, and participate in online giveaways, creating a fun and interactive atmosphere. These initiatives helped us build stronger bonds with our users, turning the expo into a hub of community and celebration.





A true pinnacle of the show was the insightful seminar by renowned underwater photographer Xu Yitang, titled "Underwater Photography Tool: Smartphone." Xu eloquently explained how everyone already carries a powerful camera in their pocket—their smartphone—and how a reliable waterproof housing can slash the entry barriers and complexities of underwater photography. He highlighted how a complete system like the DIVEVOLK SeaTouch 4 Max kit, which turns a phone into a professional-grade tool, is a perfect example of this accessibility. He delved into practical tips, techniques, and insider knowledge, from composition under low light to editing on the go. Attendees left inspired, with a deeper appreciation for how mobile tech is democratizing underwater creativity and enriching the diving lifestyle.

At DIVEVOLK, we're committed to evolving with our users' voices at the forefront. The feedback from Beijing reinforces our mission to innovate responsibly and sustainably. If you missed the expo, stay tuned for more updates on our website and social channels—we can't wait to dive into the future with you!





