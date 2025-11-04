DIVEVOLK Drops SeaTouch 4 Max V2 with Pro-Level Upgrades！

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVEVOLK, a leader in underwater imaging and diving technology, today announced the launch of the SeaTouch 4 Max Platinum V2, a significant upgrade to its flagship underwater smartphone housing. Engineered in direct response to community feedback, the V2 enhances durability, expands creative versatility with new mounting points, and improves ergonomics, all while retaining the patented full touchscreen functionality that allows divers unrestricted access to all smartphone applications underwater.

The SeaTouch 4 Max Platinum V2 addresses the most requested features from professional and recreational users of the first-generation model. The new housing introduces four core advancements designed to create a more robust and versatile underwater photography.

Key Upgrades Driven by the Diving Community:

Enhanced Durability: The V2 incorporates a 5th-generation touchscreen reinforcement process, resulting in a more resilient and durable control membrane built to withstand rigorous underwater conditions.

The V2 incorporates a 5th-generation touchscreen reinforcement process, resulting in a more resilient and durable control membrane built to withstand rigorous underwater conditions. Integrated Cold Shoe Mount: A highly anticipated feature, the new built-in cold shoe allows for the direct mounting of action cameras, video lights, and other accessories, streamlining the user's equipment setup.

Expanded Mounting Options: An additional M6 threaded hole has been added to the top of the housing, providing a secure attachment point for ball mounts and other professional-grade rigging accessories.

Improved Ergonomics: The locking mechanism for the 67mm lens adapter ring has been redesigned for superior ergonomics, enabling faster and easier lens and filter swaps, even while wearing gloves.

“Our users are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with underwater smartphone photography, and their feedback is the most critical tool in our design process,” said [Louis Chen, Marketing Director] at DIVEVOLK. “The SeaTouch 4 Max Platinum V2 is a direct result of our conversation with the diving community. We’ve reinforced the housing, added the pro-level mounting options our users asked for, and made it easier to use. We are proud to deliver a tool that not only meets but anticipates the needs of modern underwater creators.”

The core of the SeaTouch 4 Max V2 remains DIVEVOLK’s pioneering patented technology that provides complete, pressure-resistant control over a smartphone’s native touchscreen interface down to 40 meters (130 feet). This allows users to operate any application—from advanced camera controls in pro mode on Android to AI-powered fish identification apps—as seamlessly as they would on land.

Anticipating the next wave of mobile technology, the SeaTouch 4 Max V2 is engineered to be fully compatible with Apple's forthcoming iPhone 17 series. This forward-looking design ensures that users can upgrade their smartphones to the latest generation—taking full advantage of the iPhone 17's expected advancements in camera technology, processing power, and display quality—without needing to change their trusted underwater housing. DIVEVOLK's commitment to versatility means divers can invest in their gear with the confidence that it will remain at the cutting edge.

This commitment to universal compatibility extends deeply into the Android ecosystem. The SeaTouch 4 Max V2 provides a perfect fit for a comprehensive range of current and upcoming flagship devices. This includes premier models such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Google Pixel 10 series, OnePlus 13 series, Vivo X200 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Huawei Pura 80 Ultra, Honor Magic 8, and OPPO Find X8 Ultra. DIVEVOLK ensures that no matter their preferred device, photographers and videographers have access to the full power of their top-tier mobile cameras in the underwater world.

Professional Features and Unmatched Versatility:

Creative Expansion: In addition to the new mounts, the housing includes dual 1/4" standard tripod threads and a 67mm threaded lens adapter, supporting a wide ecosystem of wide-angle lenses, macro lenses, and color-correcting filters.

Creative Expansion: In addition to the new mounts, the housing includes dual 1/4" standard tripod threads and a 67mm threaded lens adapter, supporting a wide ecosystem of wide-angle lenses, macro lenses, and color-correcting filters. Advanced Safety and Utility: The housing enables the use of the smartphone as a critical safety device, offering features like a surface-level emergency call with GPS location, real-time dive spot tracking, and an underwater compass for navigation.

Underwater Media Hub: Beyond photography, the V2's professional waterproof acoustic module allows for clear audio playback, turning the device into an underwater entertainment and education center.

Experience the brand new Platinum V2 in DEMA Show 2025!

DIVEVOLK will participate in the 2025 DEMA Show, bringing a range of new products for enthusiasts to experience. The highlight of their booth will be the debut of the highly anticipated SeaTouch 4 Max​Platinum V2. Visitors will have the exclusive opportunity to get hands-on with this and other cutting-edge gear, and even make purchases directly on-site.

DEMA Show 2025 Information

Date: November 11th ~ 14th

DIVEVOLK Booth: 658

Address: Orange Country Convention Center, Orlando, Florida

Pricing and Availability

The DIVEVOLK SeaTouch 4 Max Platinum V2 is available for purchase starting today through the official DIVEVOLK website at www.divevolkdiving.com. For pricing and bundle options, please visit the product page directly.

About DIVEVOLK

DIVEVOLK is an innovative technology company dedicated to developing professional and user-friendly underwater photography and diving equipment. With its patented underwater full touchscreen technology, DIVEVOLK empowers divers and ocean enthusiasts to capture, create, and share the beauty of the underwater world using the powerful smartphone cameras they use every day. By integrating advanced safety and entertainment features, DIVEVOLK aims to enhance the overall diving experience for a global community of adventurers.

