DIVEVOLK Elevates 2025 Greater Bay Area Freediving Series with Gold Sponsorship and Advanced Underwater Technology

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVEVOLK, a leader in innovative underwater imaging and communication solutions, today announced its role as a Gold Sponsor for the inaugural event of the 2025 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Freediving Series. In a strategic partnership with the Guangdong Diving Association, DIVEVOLK provided cutting-edge technology, including its revolutionary SeaLink™ Underwater WiFi Signal Transmitter and SeaTouch smartphone housings, to enhance event broadcasting, support athlete training, and streamline competition operations.





The event, a key fixture in the regional competitive freediving calendar, brought together top athletes to showcase their skill and discipline. DIVEVOLK's sponsorship aimed to elevate the experience for participants, organizers, and audiences by integrating seamless underwater technology into a live sporting environment.





"We are thrilled to partner with the Guangdong Diving Association and support such a vibrant and dedicated community of athletes," said a spokesperson for DIVEVOLK. "Our mission is to break down the barriers between the surface and the world below. By providing our SeaLink™ technology, we are helping to make freediving more accessible and exciting for spectators. Furthermore, by equipping athletes with our SeaTouch housings, we are giving them powerful tools to analyze performance and stay connected."





In its direct support for the competitors, DIVEVOLK sponsored a range of its professional waterproof smartphone housings. This allowed athletes to use their own phones during training sessions to:

Record and Analyze Performance: Capture high-definition video to review and perfect their underwater form and technique.

Capture high-definition video to review and perfect their underwater form and technique. Share and Connect: Instantly share training progress and competition highlights with coaches, sponsors, and fans.

Instantly share training progress and competition highlights with coaches, sponsors, and fans. Improve Focus: Utilize their devices to play music or guided meditations underwater, aiding in the relaxation and mental preparation crucial for peak freediving performance.





The DIVEVOLK brand was a prominent feature at the event, with an on-site booth showcasing its latest product ecosystem. The display attracted considerable interest from athletes and attendees. Additionally, event staff and media teams widely used DIVEVOLK housings throughout the competition. The equipment was instrumental for the underwater camera crew in capturing dynamic, professional-grade footage of the athletes, while also providing essential splash-proof protection for staff coordinating on the pool deck.





"DIVEVOLK's support has been invaluable to the success of our inaugural event," said a representative from the Guangdong Diving Association. "The SeaLink™ transmitter is a game-changer for our broadcasting capabilities, and the positive feedback from athletes and staff on the quality of the waterproof housings has been overwhelming. This partnership represents a significant step forward in leveraging technology to promote and grow the sport of freediving in the Greater Bay Area."





About DIVEVOLK

DIVEVOLK is a pioneering technology company dedicated to creating innovative and accessible solutions for the underwater world. It specializes in designing and manufacturing professional-grade underwater smartphone housings, communication systems, and imaging accessories that empower divers, photographers, and adventurers to capture, share, and explore the deep like never before. DIVEVOLK's mission is to bridge the gap between technology and the ocean, making underwater exploration safer, more connected, and more enjoyable for everyone.





Media Contact:

Lexi Chen

Editor

collaboration@divevolk.com

+86 760 86893956

www.divevolkdiving.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce304aae-f669-4381-baa7-a2076468b728

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ae9d232-3fd9-4d71-9580-9f6bff3f0156

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21b442d2-1fe0-4a5b-87c2-b61d114a832f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1749f894-186e-4986-bf4c-c6ed9b91d8e2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/866ec5d2-5b8e-4779-8ed3-22e9b22982c0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4f11663-f4a8-4100-b7ef-50e9bde58f05

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee683af9-69b8-43a8-87e9-252f6e0eff33