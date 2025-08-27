Life Time Foundation Enables Lifetime Skill via Gift of Bikes to 10 Schools

Rapid City, South Dakota, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPID CITY, S.D. –August 27, 2025 – All Kids Bike, the nonprofit organization on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike, today announced that the Life Time Foundation has made a $90,000 grant to deliver the Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program to 10 elementary schools across the United States.

The selected schools have been on the All Kids Bike waiting list, ready and excited for assistance in securing funding to implement the program with their students. They will receive the Learn-to-Ride PE curriculum and program equipment in time for the start of the 2025-2026 school year. Life Time Team Members across the country will participate locally by assembling the bikes for these schools:

William Scott Elementary School – Atlanta, Ga.

Westside Elementary School – Rogers, Ark.

Denver Green School – Denver, Colo.

Kellison Elementary School – Fenton, Mo.

Havel Elementary School – Sterling Heights, Mich.

George Washington Elementary School – Baltimore, Md.

Mastery Charter McGraw – Camden, N.J.

Green Magnet School – Raleigh, N.C.

Visual & Performing Arts Academy – Houston, Texas

McKenzie Elementary School – Mesquite, Texas

“Getting kids on bikes at a young age promotes physical activity and fosters lifelong habits that contribute to healthy living and a love for movement,” said Sarah Emola, director, Life Time Foundation. “Our grant to All Kids Bike will benefit thousands of students in a way that directly supports our mission to inspire happy people, a healthy planet, and a Healthy Way of Life.”

Each of the Life Time-funded schools will receive teacher training and certification, a comprehensive curriculum, a fleet of 24 Strider balance-to-pedal bikes, pedal conversion kits, helmets, an instructor bike, two rolling storage racks, and access to live support for the life of the program. Over the next decade, approximately 1,000 kindergarteners at each school will develop confidence, independence, and lifelong health benefits of learning to ride a bike as part of their PE curriculum.

“All Kids Bike is on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike,” said Lisa Weyer, Executive Director of All Kids Bike. “Thanks to the generosity of the Life Time Foundation, approximately 10,000 kids will now have the opportunity to learn to ride a bike, giving children the confidence, independence, and health benefits that come with mastering this essential skill.”

For more information about All Kids Bike, to donate, or to submit an application for a school to receive the program, please visit www.AllKidsBike.org.

ABOUT ALL KIDS BIKE

The All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program launched in 2018 with a simple mission: to give every child in America the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike in school. The ready-to-teach program includes teacher training and certification, a complete eight-lesson curriculum with lesson plans, games and activities, a fleet of 24 Strider balance-to-pedal bikes, pedal conversion kits, fully adjustable student helmets, an instructor bike with pedal conversion kit and helmet, two rolling storage racks, and access to a resource portal with live support for the life of the program, everything needed to teach kids how to ride a bike! Supported by the Strider Education Foundation, All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Programs are active in over 1,700 schools across all 50 states, teaching more than 170,000 kids to ride each year and over 1 million kids throughout the 10-year lifespan of the programs already in place. For more information, please visit www.allkidsbike.org.

About Life Time Foundation

Life Time Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit created by Life Time, Inc. (NYSE: LTH) is dedicated to inspiring a Healthy Planet, Healthy People, and a Healthy Way of Life. Through financial grants and direct action, we support Youth Nutrition by helping schools serve wholesome, nourishing, minimally processed food to students; Youth Movement by championing physical movement programs that get children active and excited to move for life; and a Healthy Planet by supporting forestation and conservation initiatives, so everyone can live healthy, happy lives. For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.ltfoundation.org.

