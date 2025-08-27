Ike’s Love & Sandwiches Spills the “Juicy Scoop” with Heather McDonald

Hollywood, CA, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grab your tea (and maybe a few napkins) because Ike’s Love & Sandwiches and comedian, podcaster, and ultimate Hollywood insider Heather McDonald are serving the hottest dish of the summer, literally. Capping off National Ike’s Month and debuting today, the all-new Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop (#3434) is a mouthwatering sandwich stacked with flavor and just the right amount of gossip-worthy heat.

“I’ve been spilling the Juicy Scoop for years, but now I get to feed you one,” said Heather McDonald. “This sandwich is hot, saucy, and a little extra, just like me.”

Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, adds, “Heather brings the laughs, I bring the sauce. Together, we’ve created a sandwich that’s as loveable as her.”

Like all great scoops, this one is layered: juicy turkey, crispy bacon, creamy avocado, spicy jalapeño poppers, tangy buffalo sauce, rich red pesto, and melty gouda, all hugged by Ike’s signature Dutch Crunch bread with Dirty Sauce baked right in. It’s the sandwich equivalent of a headline that makes you gasp, then text your best friend.

Whether you’re a longtime Juicy Scooper or just here for the flavor, this collab is a must-try. The Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop is available at all Ike’s locations starting today.

Get the Latest Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or iHeartRadio, then taste it for yourself. Don’t miss your chance to grab the hottest gossip in sandwich form. Follow @ikessandwiches and @heathermcdonald for all the behind-the-bread drama, sandwich making fun, and maybe even a little spill you didn’t see coming. Join Ike’s Love Rewards and get a FREE sandwich at ikessandwich.com.

# # # # #

About Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

In 2007, a rebel with a dream opened a small sandwich shop in San Francisco’s Castro District. Lines around the block, craveable secret ingredients and inventive flavor combinations sparked a phenomenon spreading love and sandwiches across the country. Whether you’re a meat lover, vegetarian, vegan, halal, or gluten-free, your first Ike’s sandwich sets you on an epic quest to try all the endless combinations and over 999 signature sandwiches. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is as iconic as Ike Shehadeh himself. Ike’s cartoon caricature can be seen as guests explore the menu of eclectically named sandwiches including tributes to local celebrities and athletes. Get your Ike’s creation and earn rewards today at ikessandwich.com. Help Ike’s share the love and sandwiches on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Attachments