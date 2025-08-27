TiffinStash Expands Menu with Healthy Indian & Global-Inspired Meals





A glimpse of TiffinStash’s new Healthy Meals range — fresh, and nutrient-packed bowls featuring global flavors.

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiffinStash, Canada’s first curated marketplace for homestyle Indian tiffins, has expanded its offerings with the launch of Healthy Meals — a new collection of high-protein, low-carb Indian and globally inspired healthy meal plans designed for busy professionals, students, and clean eaters across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

With more Canadians searching for healthy meal delivery in Toronto, TiffinStash Healthy Meals offer the perfect balance of nutrition, convenience, and taste. Every dish is portion controlled, higher in protein, and lighter on refined carbs, thoughtfully prepared by local tiffin service providers using homestyle cooking techniques with minimal oil.

A Menu that Blends Indian Comfort with Global Wellness

The Healthy Meals Toronto menu includes dishes spanning both Indian staples and globally inspired favorites. Customers can enjoy everything from grilled paneer with quinoa salad and mint yogurt to protein-packed dal with sautéed greens and brown rice, or try global-style meals such as shawarma bowls, Tex-Mex burrito bowls, and Mediterranean chickpea salads. This fusion approach ensures there’s something for everyone — from those craving nutritious Indian meals to those seeking globally inspired clean eating options

Who It’s For

Busy professionals and students seeking daily healthy meals in Toronto and GTA

Gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts looking for low carb, high-protein fresh meals

Anyone wanting balanced nutrition and steady energy without a post-meal crash

Flexible Plans & Hassle-Free Delivery

TiffinStash offers trial, weekly, and monthly healthy meal plans, giving customers the freedom to test, commit, or switch as needed. Meals are delivered early in the morning, Monday to Friday, so lunch is always ready when the day begins. Customers across GTA can enjoy healthy meal delivery with the option to pause or change plans with ease.

A Step Towards Everyday Healthy Eating

“Our mission has always been to make homestyle, high-quality meals more accessible,” said Krish Shah, CEO of TiffinStash. “With Healthy Meals, we’re going beyond traditional tiffins by offering a balance of Indian comfort foods and globally inspired healthy dishes. It’s a step towards making everyday eating both nutritious and exciting.”

To explore Healthy Meals or sign up for a plan, visit www.tiffinstash.com.

Also read: Why Ready-to-Eat, Home-Cooked Meals Are the Next Big Thing in Food Delivery

About TiffinStash

Launched in 2021, TiffinStash is a Toronto-based marketplace connecting customers with diverse multi cuisine tiffin sellers. The platform offers flexible, daily deliveries of freshly prepared tiffins across the GTA, with customizable subscription plans and free delivery. TiffinStash also provides catering services for events and large gatherings. By enabling sellers to list their services, TiffinStash offers a modern solution to a cherished tradition, delivering quality home-style meals to customers across the region. For more information, visit www.tiffinstash.com or follow TiffinStash on Instagram.

TiffinStash Delivery Areas

Now delivering across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), including: Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Scarborough, North York, East York, Thornhill, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Oakville, Milton, Bowmanville, Courtice, Maple, Burlington

Related Press Releases:

-Dabba now has a global 'food' print: From Toronto to Sydney, Indian tiffin services thrive

-TiffinStash launches 'Taste Drive' – A 5-Day tiffin trial featuring 5 top licensed sellers across the GTA

-Searching for home in a lunchbox: Why demand for tiffins is growing in Toronto and beyond

Media Inquiries

TiffinStash Inc.

media@tiffinstash.com

+1 437-937-3267

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81a63262-9b5b-41d2-9273-4366e166a3bf