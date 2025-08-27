National Advertising Division Refers Maze Therapeutics to Regulatory Authorities for Failure to Respond to Inquiry

New York, NY, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a challenge brought by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division will refer claims made by Maze Therapeutics, Inc. to the appropriate regulatory authorities for review and possible enforcement action for failure to submit a substantive response to the National Advertising Division’s (NAD) inquiry.

Vertex and Maze are competitors developing clinical-stage treatments for APOL1-Mediated Kidney Disease (AMKD).

At issue for NAD were express and implied claims made by Maze in investor presentations, press releases, and public filings. Vertex requested that NAD review Maze’s claims regarding the efficacy of MZE829, small-molecule compound treatment of AMKD being developed by Maze, as compared to inaxaplin, Vertex’s drug candidate for AMKD.

Maze declined to participate in the NAD process, stating that it does not currently sell any product and does not advertise MZE829. Given Maze’s decision not to participate in the self-regulatory process, NAD will refer the matter to the appropriate government agencies.

