Global Pharmaceuticals Market to Register Immense Growth at a CAGR of ~7% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The pharmaceutical market is expanding mainly due to the rising need for treatments driven by the growing incidence of both acute and chronic illnesses, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and diabetes. Demand for biologic therapies, particularly monoclonal antibodies that offer targeted and effective treatment, is also increasing. Furthermore, sustained investments and ongoing advancements in pharmaceutical research and development are accelerating the industry’s growth.

Key Takeaways from the Pharmaceuticals Market Report

The global pharmaceuticals market size is projected to increase from USD 1.4 billion in 2024 to USD 2.4 billion by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The leading companies working in the pharmaceuticals market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GSK plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novo Nordisk A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Viatris Inc., Bayer AG, Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., and others.

and others. Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the pharmaceuticals market during the forecasted period.

In the modality type segment of the pharmaceutical market, the monoclonal antibodies category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Pharmaceutical Market

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Rare Diseases

One of the primary drivers of pharmaceutical market growth is the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological conditions. Longer life expectancies and lifestyle-related factors have led to a higher burden of disease, creating sustained demand for innovative therapies and long-term treatment options. Additionally, rare and orphan diseases are receiving increased attention, prompting the development of specialized drugs.

Advancements in Biotechnology and Drug Innovation

Biopharmaceutical innovation, particularly in areas like monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, RNA-based drugs, and cell therapies, has significantly expanded treatment options. The shift toward personalized medicine and precision therapies, enabled by advances in genomics and diagnostics, is creating new market opportunities. The ability to develop targeted therapies with better efficacy and reduced side effects continues to fuel market growth.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure and Access

Governments and the private sector are increasing healthcare spending, both in developed and emerging markets. Expanding insurance coverage, universal healthcare initiatives, and improved healthcare infrastructure are broadening patient access to medicines. In developing regions, growing middle-class populations with higher disposable incomes are also contributing to pharmaceutical consumption.

Expanding Aging Population

Globally, populations are aging at an unprecedented rate. Older individuals are more susceptible to chronic illnesses and multiple comorbidities, which drive the need for continuous pharmaceutical interventions. This demographic trend is expected to sustain long-term growth in drug demand.

Favorable Regulatory Pathways and Incentives

Regulatory agencies are increasingly adopting accelerated approval pathways, breakthrough designations, and orphan drug incentives to encourage innovation and faster time-to-market. These measures have created a more supportive ecosystem for pharmaceutical companies to bring novel therapies to patients, boosting both innovation and growth.

Strategic Collaborations and Globalization

Pharmaceutical companies are forming alliances with biotech firms, academic institutions, and contract research organizations to accelerate the discovery and development of new drugs. Outsourcing, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions enable access to advanced technologies, broader pipelines, and global distribution channels, thereby driving market expansion.

Regional Pharmaceuticals Market Insights

North America is expected to lead the global pharmaceutical market, capturing the largest market share, driven by several key growth factors. The region’s dominance stems from the rising demand for pharmaceutical products, driven by an increasing prevalence of both acute and chronic diseases. Substantial investments in research and development, alongside a robust number of clinical trials, are fostering innovation and accelerating therapeutic advancements. Additionally, strategic research collaborations and partnerships among pharmaceutical companies are enhancing drug development capabilities across the region.

Major industry players are also actively launching new products across multiple therapeutic areas, further fueling market growth in North America. For example, in July 2025, LEO Pharma received U.S. FDA approval for ANZUPGO (delgocitinib) cream (20 mg/g) for the topical treatment of moderate-to-severe chronic hand eczema in adults. In the same month, KalVista Pharmaceuticals obtained FDA approval for EKTERLY (sebetralstat), the first oral, on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE). These approvals not only address unmet medical needs but also significantly strengthen the North American pharmaceutical market, reinforcing its position as a global leader.

In conclusion, the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, coupled with rapid technological innovation, is solidifying North America’s leadership in the pharmaceutical sector.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Pharmaceuticals Market

In July 2025, Sanofi announced the completion of its acquisition of Blueprint Medicines Corporation. This strategic acquisition expands Sanofi’s portfolio by adding a commercialized medicine, a promising pipeline, and the expertise of Blueprint Medicines in treating systemic mastocytosis (SM), a rare immunological disorder, as well as other KIT-driven diseases.

announced the completion of its acquisition of Blueprint Medicines Corporation. This strategic acquisition expands Sanofi’s portfolio by adding a commercialized medicine, a promising pipeline, and the expertise of Blueprint Medicines in treating systemic mastocytosis (SM), a rare immunological disorder, as well as other KIT-driven diseases. In July 2025, Regeneron Pharmaceutical, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval for LYNOZYFIC (linvoseltamab-gcpt). This treatment is indicated for adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) who have undergone at least four prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval for LYNOZYFIC (linvoseltamab-gcpt). This treatment is indicated for adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) who have undergone at least four prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. In July 2025, PTC Therapeutics, Inc. received U.S. FDA approval for SEPHIENCE™ (sepiapterin) for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in both adults and children as young as one month old. The drug has been approved for the treatment of hyperphenylalaninemia (HPA) in patients responsive to sepiapterin, offering a new oral treatment option for this rare metabolic disorder.

received U.S. FDA approval for SEPHIENCE™ (sepiapterin) for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in both adults and children as young as one month old. The drug has been approved for the treatment of hyperphenylalaninemia (HPA) in patients responsive to sepiapterin, offering a new oral treatment option for this rare metabolic disorder. In July 2025, AstraZeneca announced a $50 billion U.S. investment through 2030, including new manufacturing and R&D facilities, aimed at bolstering its oncology and cardiovascular drug pipelines and targeting $80 billion in annual revenue by 2030.

announced a $50 billion U.S. investment through 2030, including new manufacturing and R&D facilities, aimed at bolstering its oncology and cardiovascular drug pipelines and targeting $80 billion in annual revenue by 2030. In July 2025, LEO Pharma , a global leader in medical dermatology, received U.S. FDA approval for ANZUPGO® (delgocitinib) cream (20 mg/g) for the topical treatment of moderate-to-severe chronic hand eczema (CHE) in adults.

, a global leader in medical dermatology, received U.S. FDA approval for ANZUPGO® (delgocitinib) cream (20 mg/g) for the topical treatment of moderate-to-severe chronic hand eczema (CHE) in adults. In July 2025, KalVista Pharmaceutical announced the FDA approval of EKTERLY® (sebetralstat), the first and only oral, on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE).

announced the FDA approval of EKTERLY® (sebetralstat), the first and only oral, on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE). In June 2025, AstraZeneca announced a strategic research collaboration with China-based CSPC Pharmaceutical Group. This partnership aims to leverage AI-driven drug discovery to identify novel oral drug candidates targeting high-priority diseases across multiple therapeutic areas.

announced a strategic research collaboration with China-based CSPC Pharmaceutical Group. This partnership aims to leverage AI-driven drug discovery to identify novel oral drug candidates targeting high-priority diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. In June 2025, the U.S. FDA approved Merck’s ENFLONSIA (clesrovimab-cfor) for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease in infants during their first RSV season.

the U.S. FDA approved Merck’s ENFLONSIA (clesrovimab-cfor) for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease in infants during their first RSV season. In April 2025, Johnson & Johnson received FDA approval for IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu), a new FcRn blocker designed to provide long-lasting disease control in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).

received FDA approval for IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu), a new FcRn blocker designed to provide long-lasting disease control in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). In April 2025, Roche announced a commitment to invest USD 50 billion in pharmaceuticals within the United States over the next five years. This substantial investment will support the development of new state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) centers, as well as the establishment and expansion of manufacturing facilities across Indiana, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and California.

Pharmaceuticals Overview

Pharmaceuticals are medicinal substances developed to diagnose, treat, prevent, or manage diseases and health conditions. They encompass a wide range of products, including prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, vaccines, and biologics. The pharmaceutical industry plays a vital role in modern healthcare by translating scientific research into effective therapies that improve quality of life and increase life expectancy. Driven by advances in biotechnology, genomics, and precision medicine, pharmaceuticals are becoming increasingly targeted, offering more personalized treatment options with fewer side effects compared to traditional broad-spectrum drugs.

The development of pharmaceuticals is a complex and highly regulated process that involves rigorous research, clinical trials, and approval by regulatory authorities to ensure safety and efficacy. While innovation in this field has led to groundbreaking treatments for conditions like cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases, challenges such as high development costs, stringent regulations, and global access disparities remain significant. Moreover, issues such as antimicrobial resistance and the growing demand for affordable medicines continue to shape the pharmaceutical industry's future, prompting pharmaceutical companies to strike a balance between innovation, accessibility, and sustainability.

Impact of US Tariffs on Pharmaceutical Market

US tariffs pharmaceuticals can significantly disrupt the global drug supply chain and market dynamics. Since many active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished drugs are sourced from countries such as China and India, higher tariffs on pharmaceuticals can increase import costs, potentially leading to higher drug prices in the US pharmaceutical market. This not only impacts patients by reducing their affordability and access, but also pressures healthcare providers and insurers, who must manage higher expenditures.

Pharmaceutical companies face tighter margins, forcing them to reassess sourcing strategies, renegotiate contracts, or consider domestic manufacturing, which may require heavy investment and time. In the long run, tariffs in pharmaceutical can incentivize supply chain diversification and local production. Still, in the short term, they often create uncertainty, supply bottlenecks, and inflationary pressures within the pharmaceutical market.

Pharmaceuticals Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Pharmaceuticals Market CAGR ~7% Pharmaceuticals Market Size by 2032 USD 2.4 Billion Key Pharmaceuticals Companies Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GSK plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novo Nordisk A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Viatris Inc., Bayer AG, Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., and others

Pharmaceuticals Market Assessment

Pharmaceuticals Market Segmentation Pharmaceuticals Market Segmentation By Modality Type: Small Molecule and Biologics (Monoclonal Antibodies, Antibody Drug Conjugates, Peptide Drug Conjugates, Nucleic Acid Medicines, Vaccines, and Others) Pharmaceuticals Market Segmentation By Product Type: Branded and Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Segmentation By Drug Type: Prescription Drugs and Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Pharmaceuticals Market Segmentation By Formulation: Solid Dosage Forms, Semi-solid Dosage Forms, and Liquid Dosage Forms Pharmaceuticals Market Segmentation By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, and Others Pharmaceuticals Market Segmentation By Therapy Area: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Immunology, Endocrinology, Infectious Disease, and Others Pharmaceuticals Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Hospital & Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies Pharmaceuticals Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Pharmaceuticals Market Report Introduction 2 Pharmaceuticals Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Pharmaceuticals Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Pharmaceuticals Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Pharmaceuticals Market Layout 8 Pharmaceuticals Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

