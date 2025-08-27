Allsup Highlights 13 New Conditions Added To Social Security’s Compassionate Allowances List

Belleville, Illinois, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a leading provider of services in Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, veterans disability appeal, return to work and healthcare benefits, is highlighting the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) addition of 13 new medical conditions to its Compassionate Allowances (CAL) list, effective Aug. 11, 2025.

The CAL initiative fast-tracks SSDI and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) claims for individuals with health conditions recognized by SSA as meeting its definition of disability. For individuals and families, the waiting period for disability benefits can often be one of the hardest parts of living with a serious illness. A faster decision can mean income to pay for housing and medications, and access to healthcare. According to SSA data, as of July 2025 the average wait for an initial disability claim decision was still 220 days, with nearly 936,000 cases pending. This CAL expansion provides faster access to benefits for people with some of the most serious diagnoses, however, expert support remains essential to help claims get approved.

“Expanding the CAL list provides critical relief for individuals facing difficult medical journeys,” said Terry J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup. “However, a qualifying diagnosis alone does not guarantee approval. Incomplete records or missing details can still lead to denials. Allsup helps applicants present detailed documentation, so their story is told clearly and compassionately.”

New Conditions Reflect Greater Recognition Of Rare And Severe Diagnoses

The SSA’s Compassionate Allowances program identifies medical conditions that, based on medical criteria, are most likely to meet the agency’s definition of disability. While CAL cases may be expedited, applicants must still provide appropriate medical documentation and meet all SSDI or SSI eligibility requirements. As of August 2025, the 13 new CAL conditions are:

Bilateral Anophthalmia

Carey-Fineman-Ziter Syndrome

Harlequin Ichthyosis – Child

LMNA-related Congenital Muscular Dystrophy

Zhu-Tokita-Takenouchi-Kim Syndrome

Au-Kline Syndrome

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Progressive Muscular Atrophy

Pulmonary Amyloidosis – AL Type

Rasmussen Encephalitis

Thymic Carcinoma

Turnpenny-Fry Syndrome

WHO Grade III Meningiomas

For SSDI applicants, eligibility still depends on a qualifying work history and inability to work due to the condition. Note: Several of the listed conditions apply to children primarily, rather than adults.

With more than 40 years of experience and a 97% success rate for customers who complete the SSDI process, Allsup helps more individuals get approved at the initial application level than any other representative nationwide.

Support That Goes Beyond Representation

Beyond representation, Allsup helps individuals manage the financial challenges of waiting for benefits through the Allsup exclusive Disability Financial Solutions®, which connects customers with more than 20,000 nationwide resources for housing, utilities, transportation, and medical needs.

“A disabling condition impacts more than health—it disrupts financial stability and access to care,” Geist said. “That’s why Allsup provides not only expert representation, but also practical solutions to support individuals during an incredibly challenging time.”

To learn more about applying for SSDI, checking eligibility or filing an appeal, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call 1-800-678-3276. Allsup has helped more individuals get approved at the initial application level than any other representative nationwide.

