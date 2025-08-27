DP World Expands Pennsylvania Operations with New Multi-Customer Warehouse

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World , a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, has expanded its presence in Central Pennsylvania with the launch of a new 249,600-square-foot multi-customer warehouse in Middletown.

Designed for flexibility and scalability, the facility is set to become a critical hub for fulfillment services tailored to small and medium-sized customers across the region. The warehouse will support business-to-business, direct-to-consumer, and eCommerce distribution models, offering cost-effective third-party logistics (3PL) services without the burden of dedicated infrastructure.

Glen Clark, CEO of DP World U.S. and Mexico, said: “The launch of our new Middletown facility reflects DP World’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers. By expanding our 3PL capabilities in Central Pennsylvania, we are creating the scale and flexibility that businesses need to compete and grow. This facility is more than just additional capacity; it represents our strategy to bring smarter, more sustainable logistics solutions closer to our customers across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.”

Strategically located in Central Pennsylvania, the warehouse offers direct truck and rail connections to major East and West Coast ports, enabling rapid delivery to major metro areas. The site will employ up to 200 full-time team members and is expected to handle more than 10 million inbound and outbound units annually.

Formerly a high-volume electronics distribution center, it has been modernized with the latest in logistics automation and will hold TAPA-A certification, reflecting DP World’s commitment to security and operational excellence.

Award-Winning Kaizen Excellence

In addition to opening the new multi-customer facility, DP World recently combined two smaller operations into a second state-of-the-art 554,000-square-foot warehouse in Middletown.

That team was named the Global Kaizen Award winner in Contract Logistics for its Greenficiency project — an initiative that improved operational performance, reduced environmental impact, and delivered measurable customer value.

By optimizing pack size machines and Packout processes, the team delivered reduced transportation costs, eliminated 2.1 tons of plastic waste, and reduced cardboard usage by 74%. Other results included:

34% reduction in cycle time

reduction in cycle time 54% increase in units per hour

increase in units per hour 26% improvement in machine utilization

improvement in machine utilization 30% increase in volume handled

increase in volume handled 33% increase in box utilization



“This initiative exemplifies the spirit of Kaizen — small, smart changes that lead to meaningful impact,” Clark added. “It’s a testament to our team’s dedication to continuous improvement, sustainability, and delivering measurable results for our customers.”

The award was presented on August 28, with Pennsylvania State Senator Patty Kim attending to recognize DP World’s continued investment in the region.

