Bookmakers Review Launches $2,500 NFL Pick’Em Pool for 2025 Season

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BookmakersReview.com is kicking off the NFL season with its annual FREE NFL Pick’Em Pool , giving football fans the chance to compete for a share of $2,500 in Sportsbook Cash.

The contest begins with Week 1 of the NFL season on Thursday, September 4th, 2025, and runs through the regular season.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The pool is simple yet competitive: each week, participants select seven NFL teams against the spread, ranking their picks by assigning confidence points from 1–7. A correct 7-point confidence pick earns seven points, while lower confidence picks yield fewer points. At season’s end, prizes will be awarded to the top five finishers:

1st Place: $1,250 Sportsbook Cash

2nd Place: $500 Sportsbook Cash

3rd Place: $375 Sportsbook Cash

4th Place: $250 Sportsbook Cash

5th Place: $125 Sportsbook Cash



How to Enter

Contest is completely free to join.

Create a sportsbook account with a BMR partner: Bookmaker, BetOnline, Bovada, Heritage, BetAnySports, or Everygame.

Log in at Splash Sports with a handle matching your BMR Forum username.

Send a private message including your sportsbook and account number to @BMR Genie at the BMR Forums.

Deadline to register: September 14, 2025.



Weekly picks open on Tuesdays and must be submitted by Sunday at 1 PM ET before kickoff. Players can stagger submissions throughout the week, though missed picks score zero points. In the event of a tie, total wins act as the tiebreaker, with prizes split if still tied.

Why Join the BMR NFL Pick’Em Pool?

“ Bookmakers Review’s NFL Pick’Em Pool is one of the most exciting free contests of the season,” said Frank Ammirante, a senior NFL analyst for Bookmakers Review. “It’s a true test of skill that combines strategy, sports knowledge, and confidence rankings. Plus, it comes with real rewards in Sportsbook Cash at some of the industry’s most trusted sportsbooks.”

Sportsbook Cash prizes carry a 5x wagering requirement before withdrawal, making them a valuable opportunity for active bettors.

Other Contests to Watch

In addition to Bookmakers Review’s Pick’Em Pool, the article also explores other NFL contests like:

BetOnline $100K Spread Survivor – $20 entry, single-use team selection, $100K prize pool.

– $20 entry, single-use team selection, $100K prize pool. Yahoo! Free Pick’Em Football Challenge – Free entry, straight-up picks, with private league options.

About BookmakersReview.com

BookmakersReview.com is a trusted authority in sportsbook ratings, betting analysis, and industry news. Covering everything from NFL contests to global betting markets, BMR delivers insights that matter to sports fans and bettors alike.