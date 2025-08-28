Samba TV Selects Tenured Adtech and Media Executive to Lead Continued Commercial Growth in DACH and Nordic Regions

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV, a global leader in AI-driven media intelligence, has appointed Frank Sültmann to lead its go-to-market strategy in DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) and the Nordic regions building on the its accelerated growth across the region. The move signals the company’s expanded commitment to serving advertisers and agencies with the most accurate data, contextual media intelligence, cross-platform measurement, and agentic advertising solutions.

Based in Hamburg, Sültmann will oversee Samba TV’s commercial strategy, client partnerships, and market expansion. He brings more than 25 years of adtech leadership experience, including senior and multi-market roles at GumGum, OMD (Omnicom Media Group), dentsu, Livewire, Yieldlab, and WPP Media.

Sültmann joins Samba TV at a time of rapid innovation and growth across Europe. The company’s AI-powered platform combines first-party viewership data with billions of digital signals to build holistic understanding at the intersection of digital and TV. Advertisers and agencies can glean insights from the Samba TV platform, connecting viewership and engagement across every device to elevate media planning and measurement accuracy with greater efficiency, accountability, and impact.

“Europe is a critical growth market for Samba TV, and Frank’s leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our footprint across Europe,” said Samba TV Chief Commercial Officer Aden Zaman. “His deep understanding of the German and European media markets, combined with our unmatched first-party data and AI-powered technology, uniquely positions us to deliver measurable results for advertisers and agencies. As the industry navigates a privacy-first future, Samba is leading with the most advanced cross-platform measurement and audience solutions available.”

“I’m excited to join Samba TV at such a dynamic time for the company,” Sültmann said. “With its unmatched first-party viewership data and billions of web signals, Samba is uniquely positioned to help brands and agencies in Germany and beyond navigate a privacy-first world while achieving meaningful business outcomes.”

With its expansion of its Acxiom partnership into 40 new markets and the addition of Frank Sültmann to lead Northern Europe, Samba TV is accelerating its mission to deliver independent, privacy-forward measurement at global scale. Together, these milestones underscore the company’s momentum and leadership in unifying the consumer journey across every screen.

About Samba TV

Samba TV is a global leader in AI-driven media intelligence powered by first-party data from millions of opted-in connected televisions and billions of web signals across more than 50 countries. Its independent, cross-platform measurement provides advertisers and media companies with a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Leveraging real-time insights and audience optimization, Samba TV enables marketers to reach and engage audiences with efficiency and effectiveness across any platform and every screen. Find out more at www.samba.com/business.

