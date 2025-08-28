Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
28 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 27 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 463.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 468.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):465.031300

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,534,784 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,395,646 have voting rights and 2,952,157 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE465.03130015,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
691467.5008:06:48LSE  
14467.5008:06:48LSE  
191467.5008:06:48LSE  
106467.5008:06:48LSE  
468468.5008:08:47LSE  
186468.0008:09:12LSE  
436466.5008:15:34LSE  
132466.5008:15:34LSE  
425465.5008:31:32LSE  
257465.5008:31:32LSE  
237465.0009:34:52LSE  
28463.5009:49:00LSE  
46463.5009:49:00LSE  
112463.5009:49:00LSE  
186464.5010:17:47LSE  
188465.0010:17:47LSE  
372464.5010:25:25LSE  
186465.5010:29:05LSE  
188465.5010:29:37LSE  
449465.0010:52:24LSE  
69466.0011:10:36LSE  
340466.0011:10:36LSE  
200465.5011:28:24LSE  
132465.5011:28:24LSE  
189465.0011:42:57LSE  
186465.0011:46:03LSE  
183465.5012:05:35LSE  
3465.5012:05:35LSE  
535465.0012:09:52LSE  
438464.5012:20:50LSE  
386464.0012:37:30LSE  
531464.0012:37:30LSE  
167463.5012:37:36LSE  
19463.5012:37:36LSE  
78463.5012:43:34LSE  
21464.5012:51:33LSE  
165464.5012:51:33LSE  
13464.5012:57:41LSE  
16464.5012:57:41LSE  
200464.5012:57:41LSE  
312464.5012:57:41LSE  
13464.5013:00:01LSE  
227464.5013:00:01LSE  
152464.5013:00:01LSE  
20465.0013:16:48LSE  
141465.0013:16:48LSE  
149465.0013:20:07LSE  
200465.0013:20:07LSE  
25465.0013:20:07LSE  
216465.0013:25:13LSE  
186464.0013:31:16LSE  
120464.5013:31:47LSE  
412464.5013:31:47LSE  
224464.5013:42:23LSE  
306464.5013:42:23LSE  
241464.5013:50:11LSE  
330464.5013:50:11LSE  
124464.5013:50:22LSE  
322464.5013:50:22LSE  
342464.5013:50:34LSE  
186464.5013:55:24LSE  
569464.0013:57:38LSE  
569464.0013:57:38LSE  
271464.0013:58:25LSE  
259464.0013:58:25LSE  
259463.5014:02:58LSE  
56463.5014:02:58LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


Recommended Reading