Real Estate Expert Vanessa Stone Explains How to Get Your House Ready for the Market in HelloNation

LEBANON, N.H., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do I prepare my house for sale? This is a common question for homeowners planning to list their property, and the answer can determine both the speed of the sale and the final selling price. In a recent HelloNation article , Vanessa Stone of Vanessa Stone Real Estate in Lebanon, New Hampshire, outlines a detailed approach to making a home market-ready. Her recommendations focus on creating strong first impressions, reducing distractions for buyers, and showcasing the home in its best possible light.

Stone explains that the preparation process starts before a buyer even steps inside. Curb appeal, she says, sets the tone for the entire showing. Fresh mulch, a mowed lawn, trimmed shrubs, and a freshly painted front door in a neutral tone can immediately suggest that the home has been well-maintained. Even small details like seasonal flowers near the entryway and power-washed walkways can make an impact in listing photos and during in-person visits.

Once a potential buyer crosses the threshold, the emphasis shifts to decluttering. Stone advises removing personal items, family photos, and any overly distinctive décor to help buyers imagine their own life in the space. Excess furniture should be stored off-site to create a more open feel, and frequently used items such as kitchen appliances and toiletries should be hidden away during showings. The goal is to highlight the home’s features rather than the current owner’s lifestyle.

Deep cleaning is equally critical. This goes beyond everyday tidying, requiring attention to carpets, windows, grout, vents, ceiling fans, and even behind appliances. A spotless home signals care and upkeep, reducing concerns about hidden maintenance issues. For some sellers, hiring a professional cleaning service for this stage ensures no details are overlooked.

Stone notes that small repairs can have an outsized effect on buyer perception. Fixing leaky faucets, replacing burnt-out lightbulbs, tightening cabinet handles, and addressing squeaky doors are all quick fixes that prevent an impression of neglect. A fresh coat of neutral paint can modernize a room without a major expense, appealing to a broader pool of buyers. Even simple updates like replacing outdated light fixtures or old outlet covers can subtly refresh a space.

Staging is another step that can influence how a home is received. While professional staging services are an option, Stone points out that rearranging existing furniture, adding fresh flowers, and defining the purpose of each room can be equally effective. Staged homes tend to photograph better, a key factor in attracting online interest. Lighting also plays a major role—open blinds for natural light, add lamps where needed, and consider mirrors to make spaces brighter and feel more open.

Preparation is not a one-time effort. Stone emphasizes the importance of maintaining the home’s condition throughout the listing period. A daily or quick 15-minute tidy-up routine helps keep the property ready for unexpected showings. This consistency makes the selling process smoother and increases the likelihood of a positive impression at every viewing.

Pricing is the final piece of the puzzle. Even a perfectly presented home can linger on the market if the price is set too high. Working with a real estate professional to determine a competitive and realistic price based on comparable sales, seasonal factors, and market conditions ensures that the preparation work delivers maximum results.

In the end, Stone’s guidance underscores that selling a home is about creating a welcoming, neutral environment that helps buyers imagine themselves living there. The investment in curb appeal, decluttering, deep cleaning, repairs, staging, and proper pricing can translate into stronger offers and a quicker sale.

How to Get Your House Ready for the Market is available now on HelloNation, where Vanessa Stone of Vanessa Stone Real Estate in Lebanon, New Hampshire, provides a complete step-by-step strategy for sellers who want to stand out in the competitive housing market.

