HVAC Expert Karen Cain Explains If Professional AC Maintenance Is Worth It in HelloNation

KELSO, Wash., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When summer temperatures climb and humidity adds to the discomfort, many homeowners in Kelso face a common question: Is professional AC maintenance worth it, or can a few simple DIY steps keep things running well enough? In an article featured HelloNation , Karen Cain of Twin City Service in Kelso, WA, provides a clear answer. Professional AC maintenance, she explains, offers benefits that go far beyond ensuring cool air in the home.

Cain notes that a properly maintained air conditioning system can operate more efficiently, lowering energy bills while extending the life of the unit. Without routine service, coils can accumulate dust, pollen, and debris, which reduces the system’s ability to release heat. This buildup forces the equipment to work harder, increasing both energy use and wear on components. In a humid climate like Kelso’s, springtime maintenance can prevent costly mid-season breakdowns.

A professional tune-up, Cain explains, is a detailed process. It includes cleaning both the indoor evaporator coil and the outdoor condenser coil, checking refrigerant levels, inspecting and clearing ducts for proper airflow, tightening electrical connections, and lubricating moving parts. Technicians also verify that the system cycles on and off correctly and look for early signs of wear on belts, motors, and capacitors. Addressing these small issues before they escalate can help homeowners avoid expensive emergency repairs during peak summer demand.

The article emphasizes that neglecting maintenance can lead to more than discomfort. For example, low refrigerant may initially cause only minor efficiency losses, but it can also put significant strain on the compressor, potentially leading to failure. A dirty coil might mean longer cooling cycles in early summer, but later in the season it could cause the system to overheat and shut down completely. Repair costs are often higher during high-demand periods, and delays in getting replacement parts can make the situation worse.

Replacing an air conditioning unit is a major investment, often costing thousands of dollars. Regular service helps protect that investment by reducing wear and avoiding unnecessary strain on critical components. Cain also points out that many manufacturers require proof of annual maintenance to honor warranty claims. Without it, homeowners could be left covering the full cost of repairs for parts that might otherwise have been replaced under warranty.

While changing filters is important and should be done every one to three months during heavy use, Cain stresses that this step alone cannot replace professional service. Filters keep dust from entering the airflow but do not prevent dirt from building up on coils, do not detect refrigerant leaks, and cannot ensure electrical safety. Professional technicians address these issues while also making small adjustments that improve comfort, such as recalibrating thermostats or balancing airflow to even out temperatures across rooms.

The financial case for annual service is also strong. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, a well-maintained air conditioner can lower summer energy costs by up to 15 percent. Over several years, those savings can exceed the cost of maintenance itself. When combined with fewer emergency repair bills and extended equipment life, the value of preventive service becomes even clearer.

Cain’s guidance highlights that professional AC maintenance is not just about keeping a home cool when temperatures rise. It is about ensuring the system runs efficiently, preserving the investment homeowners have made, and avoiding the stress of sudden failures. For anyone weighing the decision, the answer is clear: the long-term benefits make professional service worth it.

Readers can learn more in the HelloNation article, Is Professional AC Maintenance Really Worth It? by Karen Cain of Twin City Service in Kelso, WA.

