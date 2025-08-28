CTW Launches Pre-Registration for Simulation Game Adaptation of Hit Anime The Apothecary Diaries

TOKYO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTW Cayman (Nasdaq: CTW) (“CTW” or “the Company”), a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based games through its flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp, which showcases a diverse selection of free-to-play games inspired by popular Japanese animations, today announced that pre-registration is now underway for The Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles, a simulation game based on the popular anime The Apothecary Diaries.

The Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles is a simulation game based on the TV anime The Apothecary Diaries. Players will train the protagonist, Maomao, and take on various cases and dilemmas occurring within the palace and pleasure district. Playable directly on web browsers, no installation is needed. Whether on smartphone, tablet, or PC, players can easily enjoy the richly illustrated characters like Jinshi, the consort Gyokuyou, and more while diving deep into the anime's world.

Since its premiere in 2023, The Apothecary Diaries has quickly risen to become one of the most popular anime and manga series of recent years. In Japan, The Apothecary Diaries has dominated the streaming charts. Season 1 was the #1 most-streamed anime on ABEMA, the online streaming network that provides live and on-demand content, and Season 2 continued that success with the highest average views per episode across real-time and on-demand streams. In the U.S., Season 1 was named one of the “best anime of 2024” by Polygon and Season 2 placed among the top-rated series of 2025 at the Anime Trending Awards (IMDb’s fan-based ranking).

The Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles will join a growing lineup of other globally recognized games on G123.jp, including High School DxD, Queen’s Blade, So I’m a Spider, So What?, Arifureta, Negima! Magister Negi Magi, Kakegurui, Vivid Army, Game of Thrones, Legend of the Galactic Heroes, the soon-to-launch Doraemon Comic Traveler, and more.

“This new title is one of 12 games currently in pre-registration, with an additional 10 titles already in our development backlog,” said Ryuichi Sasaki, Founder, CEO and Chairman of CTW Cayman. “We continue to invest in high-quality IP and collaborate with top-tier developers that we believe will accelerate in-game purchases across our platform and expand our global audience as we continue to launch new games.”

Pre-Registration Details: Players can pre-register through the following channels and receive special gifts based on total sign-ups:

CTW is a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based, free-to-play games inspired by popular Japanese animations, including Queen’s Blade, So I’m a Spider, So What?, and Goblin Slayer. CTW delivers these games through its globally-accessible flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp. According to a Frost & Sullivan Report, CTW was the largest anime IP-based H5 game platform in the world in 2023 in terms of gross billings. CTW’s primary focus is to provide a comprehensive platform that helps game developers generate revenue from underlying Japanese anime IP by reaching a global player audience. Through its gaming platform, CTW shares revenue generated from players’ in-game purchases worldwide with game developers. Leveraging its well-established relationships with leading Japanese animation IP holders, CTW offers premium IP content and resources, along with ancillary support, such as distribution and marketing services, to game developers. By collaborating with skilled game developers, CTW brings high-quality and animation-themed gaming experiences to gamers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ctw.inc.

