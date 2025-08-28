The International Myeloma Foundation Revives ‘Do You #kNOwMyeloma?’ for Blood Cancer Awareness Month 2025

STUDIO CITY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Blood Cancer Awareness Month coming up this September, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is reviving and amplifying its highly successful #kNOwMyeloma campaign, centering on the question: "Do You Know Myeloma?"

The U.S. Congress designated September as Blood Cancer Awareness Month in 2010 to create awareness, increase fundraising, and support patients affected by all types of blood cancers.

By motivating individuals to ask questions, educate themselves about the disease, and share what they know about multiple myeloma, the IMF hopes to foster active and interactive participation from the myeloma community.

"Do You Know Myeloma?" also aims to inspire advocacy and provide knowledge about treatment options, wellness advice, supportive care, and research developments for those living with myeloma.

By educating those who have no knowledge of myeloma while engaging with individuals living with the disease, the IMF hopes to raise awareness about multiple myeloma within the broader blood cancer community. We encourage members of the myeloma community to actively participate in meaningful conversations and to advocate for those impacted by the disease.

Through this myeloma educational campaign for Blood Cancer Awareness Month, the IMF hopes to meet the objectives of its two-pronged approach: KNOW Myeloma and NO Myeloma.

1. KNOW Myeloma: The IMF aims to educate both the general public and those living with the disease by:

2. NO Myeloma: The IMF hopes to eradicate the disease by inspiring people to advocate for the IMF’s mission of working toward prevention and a cure through:

Disseminating information about the IMF’s research initiatives, and other major developments in multiple myeloma research

Raising awareness of existing as well as new and breakthrough treatment options , such as CAR T-cell therapy and bispecific antibody immunotherapy

, such as CAR T-cell therapy and bispecific antibody immunotherapy Providing information about the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG)

Affirming the Global Myeloma Action Network’s (GMAN) important global mission and goals in improving access to medicine and treatment; increasing myeloma awareness; and building capacity for patients, patient advocates, and myeloma organizations across the globe

important global mission and goals in improving access to medicine and treatment; increasing myeloma awareness; and building capacity for patients, patient advocates, and myeloma organizations across the globe Advocating for early detection and diagnosis among African Americans, who are at a higher risk for myeloma

Spreading the word about the M-Power Project and its objectives: improving the short- and long-term outcomes of African American myeloma patients and breaking down barriers for the African American myeloma community

and its objectives: improving the short- and long-term outcomes of African American myeloma patients and breaking down barriers for the African American myeloma community Presenting the latest updates on ongoing clinical trials and FDA drug approvals for the treatment of myeloma

Increasing fundraising efforts for the IMF’s research initiatives

Throughout BCAM, the IMF will share information about multiple myeloma based on its four pillars—Research, Education, Support, and Advocacy—while highlighting the crucial role of fundraising in fulfilling the IMF’s mission of improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure, and its vision of a world where every myeloma patient can live life to the fullest, unburdened by the disease.

Coinciding with Blood Cancer Awareness Month is the inaugural signature IMF Myeloma Cures fundraiser, the IMF Iceland Cycling Expedition —a 6-night, 7-day fundraiser biking tour taking place from August 27-September 2, 2025, in Reykjavik and around Iceland.

The IMF Iceland Cycling Expedition includes a team of twelve participants who have been individually raising funds for the IMF'S vast Research portfolio. These IMF cyclists are embarking on an unforgettable journey of adventure and purpose, as they take part in this exclusive bike tour of the breathtaking landscapes of Iceland with the goal of finding a cure for myeloma.

The IMF invites you to participate in the following Facebook LIVE events throughout September. To RSVP, visit the IMF Facebook page.

September 8, Monday: Live Q&A with IMF CMO Dr. Joseph Mikhael

4:00 p.m. PST/7:00 p.m. EST

Join IMF Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Mikhael on a 30-minute Q&A, as he responds to myeloma-related questions in real time. Dr. Mikhael will be responding to questions from the comments.

September 30, Tuesday: Live Q&A with IMF NLB Member Beth Faiman

4:00 p.m. PST/7:00 p.m. EST

Join IMF Nurse Leadership Board Member Beth Faiman, PhD, MSN, APN-BC, AOCN®, BMTCN®, FAAN, FAPO on a 30-minute Live Q&A, as she answers your myeloma-related questions in real-time — offering trusted insight and support from a nursing perspective.

Explore the IMF’s Blood Cancer Awareness Month website for infographics on myeloma facts, research breakthroughs in myeloma treatment, and inspirational stories of hope and resilience from those living with the disease. We encourage you to download them from the IMF’s social media tool kit and share them in social media while using the hashtag, #kNOwMyeloma.

At the IMF, we believe that knowledge is power, and shared knowledge builds a resilient and hopeful community. Together, we will make an impact across the myeloma community.

No gesture for Blood Cancer Awareness Month is too small. All actions add to the campaign’s momentum, its ability to impact those living with blood cancers, and to raise funds toward prevention and a cure for multiple myeloma.

Learn how to get involved and follow the hashtag #kNOwMyeloma on X/Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

The IMF is grateful to the following sponsors for supporting myeloma awareness during Blood Cancer Awareness Month: Adaptive Biotechnologies, Binding Site, Bristol Myers Squibb, GSK, Johnson & Johnson , Pfizer, Regeneron , and Sanofi .

ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells—white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called "multiple" because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It can appear as both a tumor and/or an area of bone loss, and it affects the places where bone marrow is active in an adult: the hollow area within the bones of the spine, skull, pelvis, rib cage, and the areas around the shoulders and hips.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org .

Follow the IMF on:

X/Twitter: @IMFmyeloma

Instagram: @imfmyeloma

Facebook: @myeloma

LinkedIn: International Myeloma Foundation

Bluesky: @imfmyeloma.bsky.social

Media Contacts:

Peter Anton

Panton@myeloma.org