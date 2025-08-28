Anthem Properties and Arrowleaf Real Estate Partner to Increase Rental Availability in Calgary’s Popular Currie Neighbourhood

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthem Properties Group Ltd. (“Anthem Properties”) and Arrowleaf Real Estate Holdings Ltd. (“Arrowleaf”) have broken ground on a new purpose-built rental community in Currie, one of southwest Calgary’s most sought‑after urban neighbourhoods. This marks the first joint venture between Anthem Properties and Arrowleaf.

Located directly adjacent to Mount Royal University and just ten minutes from downtown Calgary, the project will deliver 254 one- and two-bedroom apartments across two five‑storey buildings, providing much-needed rental housing to support the rapidly growing community. Tenant amenities will include an entertainment lounge, coworking space and study bar, fitness studio, community garden, bike tune‑up station, dog wash, 266 visitor and resident parking stalls, including 37 equipped with Electrical Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and EV-capable infrastructure, and 182 bicycle stalls.

“The dynamic Currie district is one of Calgary’s most exciting neighbourhoods, and demand for well‑located rental housing remains strong. We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Arrowleaf team, who share our vision of bringing high-quality homes to renters in this vibrant part of the city,” said Joe O'Brien, Senior Director, Asset Management and Investment, Anthem Properties.

A groundbreaking was hosted on Wednesday, August 27 with executives from both Anthem Properties and Arrowleaf in attendance. Excavation is now underway, and completion is targeted for Spring 2027.



Project Highlights:

Project Name: Arthur

Location: 555 Bishop Drive, Calgary

Homes: 254 units in two five‑storey buildings; 1–2 bedroom mix

Amenities: Party lounge, coworking + study bar, gym, community garden, bike tune‑up station, dog wash, 182 bicycle stalls

Parking: 266 EVSE & EVC Parking Stalls

Timeline: Construction began August 2025; opening Spring 2027



About Anthem Properties:

Anthem is a real estate development, investment and management company that strives, solves and evolves to create better spaces and stronger communities, with more than 400 residential and commercial projects. Founded in 1991, Anthem is a team of 850+, with a diverse portfolio consisting of 44,000 homes, 12 million square feet of retail, industrial and office space and 60 communities across 9,100 acres of land in North America. We are Growing Places.



About Arrowleaf:

Arrowleaf is a real estate investment firm managing over 2.1 million square feet of multi-family, industrial, retail, and office properties throughout Canada. With roots dating back to 1953, Arrowleaf maintains a long-term investment perspective and is committed to developing projects that are thoughtfully designed to bring enduring value to the communities in which it invests.



Media Contact:

Elisha McCallum

Vice President, Communications, Anthem Properties

Phone: 604.488.3612 Mobile: 778.668.0185

Email: emccallum@anthemproperties.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc321ce3-6d51-4b86-8ce7-b3ec0f10c064

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc0c056e-c02b-4786-80e0-b402593c1de1